Astros reliever Joe Smith ruptures Achilles tendon

Bad news for the Astros and, obviously, for Joe Smith: the reliever ruptured his Achilles tendon in an offseason workout. That’s the report from Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal.

The injury happened last week. Smith had surgery on Tuesday. He’s expected to miss 6-8 months, which blows a giant hole in his 2019 season, obviously.

Smith, 34, is entering the second year of a two-year, $15 million contract he signed with Houston in December 2017. Last season he posted a 3.74 ERA and a 46/12 K/BB ratio over 45.2 innings during the 2018 regular season.

