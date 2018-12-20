Astros reliever Joe Smith ruptured his achilles tendon

Bad news for the Astros and, obviously, for Joe Smith: the reliever ruptured his achilles tendon in an offseason workout. That’s the report from Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal.
The injury happened last week. Smith had surgery on Tuesday. He’s expected to miss 6-8 months, which blows a giant hole in his 2019 season, obviously.
Smith, 34, is entering the second year of a two-year, $15 million contract he signed with Houston in December 2017. Last season he posted a 3.74 ERA and a 46/12 K/BB ratio over 45.2 innings during the 2018 regular season.
The Angels continue to pick up spare pitching parts: Ken Rosenthal reports that they have signed Trevor Cahill to a one-year, $9 million deal. This comes on the heels of a one-year, $11 million deal with Matt Harvey.
Cahill, who somehow is still just 30, pitched in 21 games — starting 20 — for Oakland last season. He was pretty decent too, going 7-4 with a 3.76 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 100/41 in 110 innings, allowing only eight homers.
He probably can’t be counted on to start 30+ games anymore — he hasn’t done that for a while — but he’s a nice swingman type who can handle starting duties for at least a chunk of the season. And the price is reasonable.