MLB, MLBPA announce agreement with Cuban Baseball Federation

By Bill BaerDec 19, 2018, 4:14 PM EST
On Tuesday, Francys Romero of CiberCuba reported that Major League Baseball and the Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB) reached an agreement on a posting system that would allow players to join the league without having to emigrate. An official announcement by the MLB and MLB Players Association was made on Wednesday.

Players who came from Cuba to the U.S. will be unaffected by the new agreement. The FCB will have to release all of their players who are at least 25 years old and have at least six years of playing experience, giving them the opportunity to come play for Major League Baseball. FCB can also release younger players to allow them a similar opportunity.

This is a big deal for all parties involved: Cuban baseball players, the country of Cuba, and Major League Baseball. Most importantly, this opens up a safe way for Cuban players to enter the U.S. to play Major League Baseball. We have heard some horror stories in the past of what Cuban players had to go through to reach the U.S. There was also a significant amount of human trafficking involved, largely being done by drug cartels.

For example, in 2014, the smugglers who helped Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig leave Cuba made threats against him for his money. Puig initially went from Cuba to Mexico to establish a residence, allowing him to go through the free agency process rather than being subjected to the draft if he had gone directly from Cuba to the U.S. The process made Puig vulnerable and he was forced to become involved with some shady people, to say the least.

The late José Fernández and his mother tried four times to reach the U.S. by boat from Cuba and failed the first three times. On the fourth try, they went to Mexico by boat. During the journey, a wave caused one of the members to go overboard — Fernández’s mother. He jumped into the water to save her. Thankfully, they survived the trip and Fernández eventually gained entry into the U.S.

That Cuban players will no longer have to go to such great lengths to come to the U.S. is terrific. They will also get the chance to make good money and improve their living conditions, both here and back home for their families. The talent level of Major League Baseball will increase, which can only be a good thing as well. All in all, this is great news.

Addison Russell: worse than you thought

By Craig CalcaterraDec 19, 2018, 3:43 PM EST
Last year Melisa Reidy-Russell, the ex-wife of Cubs shortstop Addison Russell and the mother of his son, came forward with a blog post detailing years of abuse from Russell. The Cubs placed Russell on administrative leave. Ultimately, Russell agreed to serve a 40-game suspension without pay. The suspension carries over into 2019 as he will miss the first 29 games of the 2019 season.

Today, at the website Expanded Roster, Kelly Wallace tells Melisa Reidy-Russell’s story in painful, painful detail, and it’s even worse than we knew before:

There were other violent acts, threats of violence and what sounds like pervasive emotional abuse and manipulation. That all was in addition to Russell’s serial philandering and lying and his habit of saying that his wife, somehow, made him act that way and was responsible for her own abuse. Taken together, Russell comes off as an utterly horrifying figure who put his wife through a terrible few years.

But that’s not all that has come out about Russell in the past 24 hours.

Mallory Engstrom also has a child with Russell. Indeed, their daughter — conceived and born while Russell was engaged to Reidy-Russell — was born before Russell’s and Reidy-Russell’s son. According to an Instagram post Engstrom published yesterday, Russell is a largely absent father who has attempted to get out of his financial responsibilities to his daughter. Engstrom says, “I’ve never once been able to rely on my daughter’s father to care for her in a time of need or while I am working.” She adds that Russell once paid his child support with $600 worth of quarters and dollar bills despite the fact that he has made millions playing baseball.

Russell, upon the announcement of his suspension last month, issued a prepared statement detailing the steps he was taking to get therapy and own up for his past acts. He also said he was accepting Major League Baseball’s punishment. That statement did not offer up any details, or course.  And Russell had no choice in the punishment, so it’s not like he should be given kudos for “accepting” it.

Either way, the question is no longer “what should Major League Baseball do about Addison Russell.” The league has acted. Now the questions are (a) did Major League Baseball have all of the facts when they acted; (b) if so, was 40 games a big enough penalty; and (c) why are the Cubs sticking with such a terrible human being when they are under no obligation to do so?

Another question: why should any Cubs fan continue to support the team as long as person like that is employed by them? They’re under no obligation to do so either, you know.