The Pirates are one of the teams interested in Troy Tulowitzki

By Craig CalcaterraDec 17, 2018, 3:46 PM EST
Ken Rosenthal reports that the Pittsburgh Pirates are among the teams with interest in free-agent infielder. One of perhaps six teams, we learned over the weekend.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle was Tulo’s manager in Colorado back in the day. Maybe this is just Hurdle or someone saying nice things about Tulowitzki off the record. Maybe it’s a basis for real interest. For what it’s worth, though, the Pirates’ infield is kind of a disaster on paper right now, so taking a chance on Tulowitzki — who will only make the league minimum since the Blue Jays are still on the hook to pay him $38 million over the next two years — is an extraordinarily low-risk prospect.

Tulowtizki last appeared in the majors in 2017, hitting .249/.300/.378 with 17 extra-base hits and a .678 OPS through 260 plate appearances. Bone spurs and surgery for said bone spurs kept him off the field for all of 2018.

Mets sign Rajai Davis to minor league contract

By Bill BaerDec 17, 2018, 5:16 PM EST
The Mets announced on Monday that outfielder Rajai Davis has been signed to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Davis, 38, spent last season with the Indians, hitting a paltry .224/.278/.281 with a lone home run, six RBI, and 21 stolen bases in 216 plate appearances. The veteran missed some time last year with what was termed a non-baseball medical condition.

While Davis may not have much left in the bat, he still clearly has some speed. He will hope to earn a spot on the Mets’ bench as a reserve outfielder going into the 2019 regular season.