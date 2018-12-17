The Pirates are one of the teams interested in Troy Tulowitzki

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Pittsburgh Pirates are among the teams with interest in free-agent infielder. One of perhaps six teams, we learned over the weekend.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle was Tulo’s manager in Colorado back in the day. Maybe this is just Hurdle or someone saying nice things about Tulowitzki off the record. Maybe it’s a basis for real interest. For what it’s worth, though, the Pirates’ infield is kind of a disaster on paper right now, so taking a chance on Tulowitzki — who will only make the league minimum since the Blue Jays are still on the hook to pay him $38 million over the next two years — is an extraordinarily low-risk prospect.

Tulowtizki last appeared in the majors in 2017, hitting .249/.300/.378 with 17 extra-base hits and a .678 OPS through 260 plate appearances. Bone spurs and surgery for said bone spurs kept him off the field for all of 2018.

