Player to be named later in Yan Gomes deal named

By Craig CalcaterraDec 17, 2018, 12:36 PM EST
On November 30 the Nationals acquired catcher Yan Gomes from the Indians acquired infielder Andruw Monasterio from the Nationals for Daniel Johnson, Jefry Rodriguez and a player to be named later. The player has now been named: Andruw Monasterio.

Monasterio, an had been acquired by the Nationals from the Cubs in August in the Daniel Murphy deal. Now the 21-year-old infielder is on his way to Cleveland. He hit .267/.363/.338 in high-A ball last season. He’s probably a future utilityman. But hey, at least he now has a name.

Mets sign Rajai Davis to minor league contract

By Bill BaerDec 17, 2018, 5:16 PM EST
The Mets announced on Monday that outfielder Rajai Davis has been signed to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Davis, 38, spent last season with the Indians, hitting a paltry .224/.278/.281 with a lone home run, six RBI, and 21 stolen bases in 216 plate appearances. The veteran missed some time last year with what was termed a non-baseball medical condition.

While Davis may not have much left in the bat, he still clearly has some speed. He will hope to earn a spot on the Mets’ bench as a reserve outfielder going into the 2019 regular season.