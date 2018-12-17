Player to be named later in Yan Gomes deal named

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On November 30 the Nationals acquired catcher Yan Gomes from the Indians acquired infielder Andruw Monasterio from the Nationals for Daniel Johnson, Jefry Rodriguez and a player to be named later. The player has now been named: Andruw Monasterio.

Monasterio, an had been acquired by the Nationals from the Cubs in August in the Daniel Murphy deal. Now the 21-year-old infielder is on his way to Cleveland. He hit .267/.363/.338 in high-A ball last season. He’s probably a future utilityman. But hey, at least he now has a name.

[Editor: that’s not how “player to be named” works]

Anyway. Enjoy your Monday.

