Pirates one of the teams interested in Troy Tulowitzki

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Pittsburgh Pirates are among the teams with interest in free-agent infielder. One of perhaps six teams, we learned over the weekend.
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle was Tulo’s manager in Colorado back in the day. Maybe this is just Hurdle or someone saying nice things about Tulowitzki off the record. Maybe it’s a basis for real interest. For what it’s worth, though, the Pirates’ infield is kind of a disaster on paper right now, so taking a chance on Tulowitzki — who will only make the league minimum since the Blue Jays are still on the hook to pay him $38 million over the next two years — is an extraordinarily low-risk prospect.
Tulowtizki last appeared in the majors in 2017, hitting .249/.300/.378 with 17 extra-base hits and a .678 OPS through 260 plate appearances. Bone spurs and surgery for said bone spurs kept him off the field for all of 2018.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Astros and outfielder Michael Brantley are closing in on an agreement for a two-year contract in the $32 million range.
Brantley, 31, played a mostly full season last year for the first time since 2015. He hit .309/.364/.468 with 17 home runs, 76 RBI, 89 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases in 631 plate appearances. He made the AL All-Star squad for the third time in his career.
Brantley’s health, though, is why he had to settle for a two-year deal as opposed to a longer contract for a player of his caliber. He will take over in left field. In the event Brantley succumbs to injury woes, the Astros have top prospect Kyle Tucker waiting in the wings.
Update: According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, who also reports that the deal is in place, the Astros plan to rotate Brantley between left field, first base, and DH. That opens up some more playing time for Tucker.