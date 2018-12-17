Mets sign Rajai Davis to minor league contract

The Mets announced on Monday that outfielder Rajai Davis has been signed to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Davis, 38, spent last season with the Indians, hitting a paltry .224/.278/.281 with a lone home run, six RBI, and 21 stolen bases in 216 plate appearances. The veteran missed some time last year with what was termed a non-baseball medical condition.
While Davis may not have much left in the bat, he still clearly has some speed. He will hope to earn a spot on the Mets’ bench as a reserve outfielder going into the 2019 regular season.
The Mets reportedly signed catcher Wilson Ramos to a two-year, $19 million contract on Sunday. The signing is not official quite yet, but should be tomorrow.
The plan, per SNY’s Andy Martino, is for the Mets to go with a catching corps of Ramos and Travis d'Arnaud. They will make Kevin Plawecki available in a trade.
Plawecki, 27, has been a back-up for the Mets over the past four seasons. He’s light with the bat, owning a career .218/.308/.330 triple-slash line in 804 plate appearances. However, he plays good defense and handles a pitching staff well, according to many in the know. Plawecki would make a good back-up elsewhere.
Plawecki is entering his first of four years of arbitration eligibility. MLB Trade Rumors projects him to take home a $1.3 million salary in 2019. A relatively cheap catcher with four years of team control would certainly be attractive to more than a handful of teams.