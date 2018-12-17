Mets sign Rajai Davis to minor league contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Mets announced on Monday that outfielder Rajai Davis has been signed to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Davis, 38, spent last season with the Indians, hitting a paltry .224/.278/.281 with a lone home run, six RBI, and 21 stolen bases in 216 plate appearances. The veteran missed some time last year with what was termed a non-baseball medical condition.

While Davis may not have much left in the bat, he still clearly has some speed. He will hope to earn a spot on the Mets’ bench as a reserve outfielder going into the 2019 regular season.

