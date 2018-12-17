Angels reportedly looking at Yasmani Grandal

With Wilson Ramos signing and the list of teams who are serious contenders for J.T. Realmuto shrinking by the day, we’re getting close to a game of musical chairs for teams looking for catchers. The biggest name left in that game is Yasmani Grandal, and Jon Morosi of MLB Network say that the Angels have their eye on him.

The Angels were one of the clubs that was in on Ramos before he signed with the Mets yesterday, so it makes sense. It also makes sense by virtue of the fact that, Grandal’s considerable postseason struggles aside, he has hit quite well in recent years. Indeed, his best offensive season came just this past year, with him hitting .241/.349/.466 (121 OPS+) with 24 home runs in 140 games. And, those postseason defensive struggles notwithstanding, he remains an excellent defensive catcher overall.

