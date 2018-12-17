After signing Wilson Ramos, Mets to make Kevin Plawecki available via trade

The Mets reportedly signed catcher Wilson Ramos to a two-year, $19 million contract on Sunday. The signing is not official quite yet, but should be tomorrow.

The plan, per SNY’s Andy Martino, is for the Mets to go with a catching corps of Ramos and Travis d'Arnaud. They will make Kevin Plawecki available in a trade.

Plawecki, 27, has been a back-up for the Mets over the past four seasons. He’s light with the bat, owning a career .218/.308/.330 triple-slash line in 804 plate appearances. However, he plays good defense and handles a pitching staff well, according to many in the know. Plawecki would make a good back-up elsewhere.

Plawecki is entering his first of four years of arbitration eligibility. MLB Trade Rumors projects him to take home a $1.3 million salary in 2019. A relatively cheap catcher with four years of team control would certainly be attractive to more than a handful of teams.

Follow @Baer_Bill