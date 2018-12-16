Report: Mets sign Wilson Ramos to two-year, $19 million deal

The Mets have signed catcher Wilson Ramos to a two-year deal, SNY’s Andy Martino reports. The total value of the contract is $19 million, per Fancred’s Jon Heyman.
Ramos, 31, split last season between the Rays and Phillies, putting up one of the best offensive seasons among catchers. In 416 total plate appearances, he hit .306/.358/.487 with 15 home runs and 70 RBI.
Ramos will presumably get the lion’s share of plate appearances behind the plate with Travis d'Arnaud backing him up. Grandal was made a qualifying offer, so the Mets would have had to forfeit a draft pick to sign him. And, of course, Realmuto would have cost prospects. Ramos simply costs money.
The Mets were aggressively pursuing a catching upgrade, having been involved in rumors surrounding J.T. Realmuto and Yasmani Grandal, but ultimately settled on Ramos. New GM Brodie Van Wagenen has made a significant impact on the team already, having also added second baseman Robinson Canó and closer Edwin Díaz from a trade with the Mariners.
Rangers second baseman Carlos Asuaje is headed to Korea Baseball Organization, according to a report from Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan. Following a three-year campaign with the Padres, Asuaje was placed on waivers and subsequently claimed by the Rangers, who have yet to formalize the buyout required to move the infielder to KBO’s Lotte Giants.
Asuaje, 27, saw a sharp decline in his value during the 2018 season. He slashed a disappointing .196/.286/.280 with just 11 extra-base hits, 19 RBI and a .566 OPS, feeding into a career-worst -0.7 fWAR over 218 plate appearances. Despite a promising performance in 2017, he has yet to catch on in any meaningful way with a major-league team and stands to make a bigger impact for the Lotte Giants, who may be able to guarantee more consistent opportunities moving forward.
Final terms of the deal have yet to be reported. Asuaje is the fourth MLB player to join the Giants in recent years, a pool that included left-handers Félix Doubront and Brooks Raley and second baseman Andy Burns.