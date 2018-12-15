Report: Nationals sign Matt Adams

Free agent first baseman Matt Adams has signed a one-year, $4 million pact with the Nationals, the Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports. Official confirmation is still pending completion of a physical.
The 30-year-old infielder will return to familiar turf in Washington after spending the first half of the 2018 season there. He was dealt to the Cardinals in late August for cash considerations and finished the season batting a collective .239/.309/.477 with a career-high 21 home runs, .786 OPS and 0.8 fWAR through 337 plate appearances for the two National League clubs.
Despite his impressive display of power, Adams experienced a significant decline at the plate over the second half of the season, batting well under the Mendoza Line as the Cardinals pushed for a postseason berth against the division-winning Brewers and Wild Card-contending Cubs. Still, he saw enough early success in Washington to merit a second look and should provide a sturdy backup to Ryan Zimmerman at first base in 2019.
Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that the Reds, Nationals, and Braves have all expressed interest in free agent starter Aníbal Sánchez. While a clear frontrunner has yet to emerge, it stands to reason that the Braves would have some edge on their competitors as the right-hander’s most recent major-league affiliate.
Sánchez, 34, is hardly the 6.0-fWAR player of seasons (and Tigers rosters) past. Still, he experienced a minor resurgence with the Braves after a career-worst performance in 2017, and finished out his one-year contract with a 7-6 record in 24 starts and a respectable 2.83 ERA, 2.8 BB/9 and 8.9 SO/9 through 136 2/3 innings out of the rotation and bullpen. Whether his numbers hold steady through 2019 and beyond remains to be seen, but the recent uptick in strikeouts and downward trend in home runs are encouraging signs of progress.
Of course, the veteran righty isn’t the only arm under consideration this winter, and Morosi points out that the Reds and Nationals are also currently invested in fellow free agent right-hander Mike Fiers, albeit to a lesser degree. Like Sánchez, Fiers orchestrated a comeback effort following a disappointing 2017 season, and enjoyed a collective 12-8 record and 3.56 ERA in back-to-back stints with the Tigers and Athletics. He’s drawn interest from the Giants and Rangers as well, though no one team is said to be leading the charge.