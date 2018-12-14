Yankees, Tigers make minor trade

A minor trade goes down as everyone in baseball front offices recovers from, um, doing very little at the Winter Meetings: the Yankees acquired outfielder Tyler Hill from the Tigers for cash considerations.
The Tigers had picked Hill from the Red Sox in the minor league portion of yesterday’s Rule 5 Draft, meaning that he was a Tiger for less than 24 hours. I hope he cherished those memories.
Hill, who will turn 23 in March, hit .254/.348/.312 with one home run and 27 stolen bases in 124 games this past season for the Sox’ High-A team in Salem, Virginia. He was a 19th round pick for the Red Sox in 2014.
Former Angels outfielder Jabari Blash has signed a one-year deal with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball, the team announced Friday. Per the Japan Times, the deal is said to be worth around $1.06 million. Blash was released from his contract with the Angels at the end of November.
The 29-year-old outfielder has had a rough go of it in the majors, where he failed to duplicate the promising results he delivered in the minors. While he consistently batted above .250 with 20-30 home runs per season at the Double- and Triple-A level, he petered out in back-to-back gigs with the Padres and Angels and slumped toward a .103/.200/.128 finish across 45 PA for Anaheim in 2018.
The hope, of course, is that the environment in NPB will help him get a better handle on his issues at the plate — in a best case scenario, resulting in a full-scale transformation that could make him more marketable to MLB teams in the future. To that end, Blash expects to be utilized as a cleanup batter in the Eagles’ lineup and will focus on assisting the club as they make a run toward the Japan Series.