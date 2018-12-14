White Sox sign catcher James McCann

It was not a secret that the Orioles wanted Cubs coach Brandon Hyde as their new manager. Reports swirled three days ago that he was going to get the job, though the Orioles denied it, calling them “premature.” Now, however, it’s official: the Orioles just announced that Hyde will be their new manager.

Hyde, 45, spent four seasons as a player in the minors with the White Sox from 1997-2000, then played in the independent Western League in 2001 before ending his playing career. He was a coach with the Marlins from 2010-12 and has been with the Cubs since 2013, most recently as their bench coach.

Hyde takes over for Buck Showalter, who led the Orioles from 2010-18. Last season Baltimore finished 47-115, posting its worst record in team history. To say that Hyde’s order is a tall one is an understatement.

It’s official: Brandon Hyde has been named the 20th manager in #Orioles history. Welcome to #Birdland, Brandon! pic.twitter.com/EJtdSitB6X — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) December 14, 2018

Follow @craigcalcaterra