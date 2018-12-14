Fox, ESPN will each broadcast a game of the London Series

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball just announced Fox and ESPN will each broadcast a game between the Yankees and the Red Sox in London next summer.

Fox — and only Fox — will broadcast the first game of the two-game set on Saturday, June 29. That game will start at 1:10PM Eastern time, which will be 6:10PM in London. ESPN will produce an exclusive telecast of the Sunday, June 30 game, which will get underway at 10:10AM Eastern time, 3:10PM London time. The top broadcast teams for each network will handle game-calling duties, with Joe Buck, John Smoltz and Ken Rosenthal working Saturday and Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Jessica Mendoza and Buster Olney working on Sunday.

No word if these guys will be there:

