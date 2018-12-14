Getty Images

Fox, ESPN will each broadcast a game of the London Series

By Craig CalcaterraDec 14, 2018, 10:18 AM EST
Major League Baseball just announced Fox and ESPN will each broadcast a game between the Yankees and the Red Sox in London next summer.

Fox — and only Fox — will broadcast the first game of the two-game set on Saturday, June 29. That game will start at 1:10PM Eastern time, which will be 6:10PM in London. ESPN will produce an exclusive telecast of the Sunday, June 30 game, which will get underway at 10:10AM Eastern time, 3:10PM London time. The top broadcast teams for each network will handle game-calling duties, with Joe Buck, John Smoltz and Ken Rosenthal working Saturday and Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, Jessica Mendoza and Buster Olney working on Sunday.

No word if these guys will be there:

 

 

Yankees, Tigers make a minor trade

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraDec 14, 2018, 12:14 PM EST
A minor trade goes down as everyone in baseball front offices recovers from, um, doing very little at the Winter Meetings: the Yankees acquired outfielder Tyler Hill from the Tigers for cash considerations.

The Tigers had picked Hill from the Red Sox in the minor league portion of yesterday’s Rule 5 Draft, meaning that he was a Tiger for less than 24 hours. I hope he cherished those memories.

Hill, who will turn 23 in March, hit .254/.348/.312 with one home run and 27 stolen bases in 124 games this past season for the Sox’ High-A team in Salem, Virginia. He was a 19th round pick for the Red Sox in 2014.