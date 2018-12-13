Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto completed a three-team trade from his hospital bed

During the winter meetings in Las Vegas, Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto felt ill and was taken to a hospital out of “an abundance of caution,” Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports. According to Jim Bowden, Dipoto developed a series of blood clots in his lungs. He is expected to be released from the hospital later on Thursday.
Despite the health issue, Dipoto still managed to make a trade — a three-team trade, in fact. The Mariners sent 1B/DH Carlos Santana and $6 million to the Indians in exchange for DH Edwin Encarnacion and a competitive balance round B pick in the 2019 draft. The Rays got infielder Yandy Diaz, pitcher Cole Sulser, and $5 million from the Indians and the Indians will receive 1B Jake Bauers from the Rays.
Asisstant GM Justin Hollander was in the hospital room with Dipoto when the trade was finalized and took a picture of Dipoto in his hospital gown giving a thumbs up.
Hollander said of Dipoto, “He’s feeling better. I was just texting with him and his wife, Tammy, said he was feeling better. Hopefully, he gets out of there today and can fly back tomorrow. They are still running tests and getting results. But I would assume it’s nothing serous if they are hopefully going to let him go home today.”
Dipoto has perhaps been the most active GM in terms of trades since taking over as GM of the Mariners in 2015. It is very on brand for him to wheel and deal in a hospital room.