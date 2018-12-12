Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Report: Rangers to sign Lance Lynn to three-year deal

By Bill BaerDec 12, 2018, 7:05 PM EST
2 Comments

MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan reports that the Rangers are nearing a three-year deal with starter Lance Lynn. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the deal is worth $30 million in total.

Lynn, 31, pitched for the Twins and Yankees last season, posting an aggregate 4.77 ERA with a 161/76 K/BB ratio in 156 2/3 innings across 29 starts and two relief appearances. He pitched much better after the Twins traded him to the Yankees ahead of the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. With the Twins, he had a 5.10 ERA with 100 strikeouts and 62 walks in 102 1/3 innings. With the Yankees, he had a 4.14 ERA with 61 strikeouts and 14 walks in 54 1/3 innings.

Coming off of a strong 2017 season with the Cardinals, Lynn had to settle for a one-year deal with the Twins, so it’s a bit surprising that he was able to get a three-year deal coming off of a comparatively weaker campaign.

Lynn will join a starting rotation that currently includes Mike Minor, Drew Smyly, Edinson Volquez, Yohander Méndez, and Ariel Jurado.

Brewers, Jimmy Nelson avoid arbitration with one-year, $3.7 million contract

Dylan Buell/Getty Images
By Bill BaerDec 13, 2018, 12:03 AM EST
Leave a comment

Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Brewers and starter Jimmy Nelson have avoided arbitration, agreeing to a one-year, $3.7 million contract. The deal includes a $50,000 bonus if he wins Comeback Player of the Year Award, per Fancred’s Jon Heyman.

Nelson, 29, was entering his second of three years of arbitration eligibility. The right-hander missed the entire 2018 season after undergoing shoulder surgery in September 2017. He had a solid 2017 season, finishing with a 3.49 ERA and a 199/48 K/BB ratio in 1751/3 innings of work. The Brewers are hoping he can return to form this coming season.

Assuming he’s healthy and productive, he will rejoin a rotation that now includes Jhoulys Chacin, Chase Anderson, Zach Davis, and an as yet undecided No. 5 starter.