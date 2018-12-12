Report: Rangers to sign Lance Lynn to three-year deal

MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan reports that the Rangers are nearing a three-year deal with starter Lance Lynn. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the deal is worth $30 million in total.

Lynn, 31, pitched for the Twins and Yankees last season, posting an aggregate 4.77 ERA with a 161/76 K/BB ratio in 156 2/3 innings across 29 starts and two relief appearances. He pitched much better after the Twins traded him to the Yankees ahead of the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. With the Twins, he had a 5.10 ERA with 100 strikeouts and 62 walks in 102 1/3 innings. With the Yankees, he had a 4.14 ERA with 61 strikeouts and 14 walks in 54 1/3 innings.

Coming off of a strong 2017 season with the Cardinals, Lynn had to settle for a one-year deal with the Twins, so it’s a bit surprising that he was able to get a three-year deal coming off of a comparatively weaker campaign.

Lynn will join a starting rotation that currently includes Mike Minor, Drew Smyly, Edinson Volquez, Yohander Méndez, and Ariel Jurado.

