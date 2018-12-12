Report: Angels to sign Justin Bour

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that the Angels have signed 1B/DH Justin Bour to a contract, pending a physical. The Phillies non-tendered Bour last month.
Bour, 30, spent the 2018 season with the Marlins and Phillies, hitting an aggregate .227/.341/.404 with 20 home runs and 59 RBI in 501 plate appearances.
Bour will likely share first base with Albert Pujols, who is coming off of knee and elbow surgeries. Bour could handle right-handers while the 38-year-old Pujols faces lefties.
Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Brewers and starter Jimmy Nelson have avoided arbitration, agreeing to a one-year, $3.7 million contract. The deal includes a $50,000 bonus if he wins Comeback Player of the Year Award, per Fancred’s Jon Heyman.
Nelson, 29, was entering his second of three years of arbitration eligibility. The right-hander missed the entire 2018 season after undergoing shoulder surgery in September 2017. He had a solid 2017 season, finishing with a 3.49 ERA and a 199/48 K/BB ratio in 1751/3 innings of work. The Brewers are hoping he can return to form this coming season.
Assuming he’s healthy and productive, he will rejoin a rotation that now includes Jhoulys Chacin, Chase Anderson, Zach Davis, and an as yet undecided No. 5 starter.