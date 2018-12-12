Report: Angels to sign Justin Bour

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that the Angels have signed 1B/DH Justin Bour to a contract, pending a physical. The Phillies non-tendered Bour last month.

Bour, 30, spent the 2018 season with the Marlins and Phillies, hitting an aggregate .227/.341/.404 with 20 home runs and 59 RBI in 501 plate appearances.

Bour will likely share first base with Albert Pujols, who is coming off of knee and elbow surgeries. Bour could handle right-handers while the 38-year-old Pujols faces lefties.

Follow @Baer_Bill