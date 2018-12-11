Getty Images

Phillies sign Andrew McCutchen to three-year $50 million deal

By Craig CalcaterraDec 11, 2018, 2:38 PM EST
17 Comments

The Philadelphia Phillies have signed free agent outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a three-year, $50 million deal with a club option for a fourth year. Matt Gelb of the The Athletic was the first to report the news.

McCutchen, 32, batted .255/.368/.424 with 20 homers, 65 RBI, and 14 steals over 155 games between the Giants and Yankees in 2018. He’ll man a corner outfield spot flanking Odubel Herrera. The Phillies are said to still be looking for another corner outfielder, with Gleb and Ken Rosenthal each reporting that signing McCutchen would not rule out the Phillies’ pursuit of Bryce Harper. The Phillies have also been rumored to be interested in Michael Brantley.

Given how tough the market has been for players over 30 for the past couple of years, this is a pretty significant contract for McCutchen. Of course before, say, 2016, signing a former MVP with a career 134 OPS+ to this sort of contract would not have been seen as all that big a deal.

Times have changed, though, and this deal is a bit surprising. The Phillies have said they are going to spend “stupid money” this winter. This, however reasonable it seems to you or me, probably qualifies as the first salvo on that campaign.

Red Sox will flip Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts in batting order in 2019

By Bill BaerDec 11, 2018, 7:49 PM EST
Leave a comment

Manager Alex Cora said on Tuesday that he will flip outfielders Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts in the batting order next season, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports. In Boston’s 2018 championship season, Betts hit leadoff and Benintendi hit second. Benintendi will now lead off and Betts will bat second.

The move makes sense. While both players have speed and good on-base skills, Betts has more power, so having him come up to the plate with runners on base will help score a few extra runs over the course of a season.

Betts, who won the 2018 AL MVP Award, won the batting title, batting .346/.438/.640 with 32 home runs, 80 RBI, a major league-best 129 runs scored, and 30 stolen bases in 614 plate appearances. Benintendi, in 661 trips to the plate, hit .290/.366/.465 with 16 home runs, 87 RBI, 103 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases.