Phillies sign Andrew McCutchen to three-year $50 million deal

By Craig CalcaterraDec 11, 2018, 2:38 PM EST
The Philadelphia Phillies have signed free agent outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a three-year, $50 million deal with a club option for a fourth year. Matt Gelb of the The Athletic was the first to report the news.

McCutchen, 32, batted .255/.368/.424 with 20 homers, 65 RBI, and 14 steals over 155 games between the Giants and Yankees in 2018. He’ll man a corner outfield spot flanking Odubel Herrera. The Phillies are said to still be looking for another corner outfielder, with Gleb and Ken Rosenthal each reporting that signing McCutchen would not rule out the Phillies’ pursuit of Bryce Harper. The Phillies have also been rumored to be interested in Michael Brantley.

Given how tough the market has been for players over 30 for the past couple of years, this is a pretty significant contract for McCutchen. Of course before, say, 2016, signing a former MVP with a career 134 OPS+ to this sort of contract would not have been seen as all that big a deal.

Times have changed, though, and this deal is a bit surprising. The Phillies have said they are going to spend “stupid money” this winter. This, however reasonable it seems to you or me, probably qualifies as the first salvo on that campaign.

Report: Athletics sign Chris Herrmann to one-year, $1 million deal

By Bill BaerDec 11, 2018, 5:24 PM EST
ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reports that the Athletics and catcher Chris Herrmann have agreed to a contract. It’s a one-year deal worth $1 million with performance incentives, per Fancred’s Jon Heyman.

Herrmann, 31, spent last season with the Mariners, batting .237/.322/.421 with a pair of home runs and seven RBI in 87 plate appearances. He opened the season at Triple-A Tacoma, then was called up in late May. Herrmann battled an oblique injury during the season as well.

Herrmann figures to back up Josh Phegley behind the plate in 2019.