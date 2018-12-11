BBWAA

Jayson Stark named winner of 2019 J.G. Taylor Spink Award

By Craig CalcaterraDec 11, 2018, 12:26 PM EST
12 Comments

LAS VEGAS — The Baseball Writers Association of America has named Jayson Stark the winner of the 2019 J.G. Taylor Spink Award. He will be honored with the award that is presented annually to a sportswriter “for meritorious contributions to baseball writing” during Hall of Fame inductions in Cooperstown next July.

Stark, who currently writes for The Athletic, became a household name in baseball writing in Philadelphia, serving as a beat writer and national baseball columnist for the Philly Inquirer and later as a senior baseball writer at ESPN.com. He’s best known for weekly notes columns in which he shares “useless info” and whatever weird and unique stuff that he uncovers, discovers or remembers. He is also the author of three baseball books.

This author will also note that Stark is an extraordinarily nice guy. A lot of people in this business are said to be nice, but — shocker — not everyone called nice is nice. Stark is genuinely nice and is generous with his time and advice. Good for him for earning his profession’s highest honor.

Follow @craigcalcaterra

Report: Orioles to name Brandon Hyde new manager

Jason Miller/Getty Images
By Bill BaerDec 11, 2018, 8:08 PM EST
2 Comments

Update (8:23 PM ET): MASN’s Roch Kubatko talked to new GM Mike Elias, who said there has been no offer made to Hyde for the position. Elias called the report “premature.”

*

The Orioles are expected to name Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde as the new manager, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. Nothing is official yet.

Hyde, 45, spent four seasons in the minors with the White Sox from 1997-2000, then played in the independent Western League in 2001 before calling it quits. He was a coach with the Marlins from 2010-12 and has been with the Cubs since 2013.

Other candidates for the Orioles’ open managerial position have included Pedro Grifol, Chip Hale, Mike Redmond, Mike Bell, and Manny Acta.

Hyde is taking over for Buck Showalter, who was at the helm of the Orioles from 2010-18. Last season, however, the Orioles finished 47-115, the worst record in team history. Hyde will be taking over a team that is rebuilding, so the expectations will be relatively low in his first couple of seasons.