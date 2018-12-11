Jayson Stark named winner of 2019 J.G. Taylor Spink Award

LAS VEGAS — The Baseball Writers Association of America has named Jayson Stark the winner of the 2019 J.G. Taylor Spink Award. He will be honored with the award that is presented annually to a sportswriter “for meritorious contributions to baseball writing” during Hall of Fame inductions in Cooperstown next July.

Stark, who currently writes for The Athletic, became a household name in baseball writing in Philadelphia, serving as a beat writer and national baseball columnist for the Philly Inquirer and later as a senior baseball writer at ESPN.com. He’s best known for weekly notes columns in which he shares “useless info” and whatever weird and unique stuff that he uncovers, discovers or remembers. He is also the author of three baseball books.

This author will also note that Stark is an extraordinarily nice guy. A lot of people in this business are said to be nice, but — shocker — not everyone called nice is nice. Stark is genuinely nice and is generous with his time and advice. Good for him for earning his profession’s highest honor.

