Brandon McCarthy joins Rangers’ front office

The Rangers announced a minor trade, sending third baseman Patrick Wisdom to the Cardinals for utilityman Drew Robinson. More interestingly, the club also announced that former pitcher Brandon McCarthy has joined the Rangers’ front office as a special assistant to general manager Jon Daniels.
McCarthy, 35, retired after the 2018 season. He was done following a June 24 start against the Orioles, never quite able to fully recover from a knee injury. The right-hander battled injuries throughout his 13-year career, which he spent with the White Sox, Rangers, Athletics, Diamondbacks, Yankees, Dodgers, and Braves.
It isn’t surprising that McCarthy has landed in a front office following his playing career. He has always shown an aptitude for analytics, the understanding of which is essentially a must-have in front office roles these days.
Update (8:23 PM ET): MASN’s Roch Kubatko talked to new GM Mike Elias, who said there has been no offer made to Hyde for the position. Elias called the report “premature.”
*
The Orioles are expected to name Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde as the new manager, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. Nothing is official yet.
Hyde, 45, spent four seasons in the minors with the White Sox from 1997-2000, then played in the independent Western League in 2001 before calling it quits. He was a coach with the Marlins from 2010-12 and has been with the Cubs since 2013.
Other candidates for the Orioles’ open managerial position have included Pedro Grifol, Chip Hale, Mike Redmond, Mike Bell, and Manny Acta.
Hyde is taking over for Buck Showalter, who was at the helm of the Orioles from 2010-18. Last season, however, the Orioles finished 47-115, the worst record in team history. Hyde will be taking over a team that is rebuilding, so the expectations will be relatively low in his first couple of seasons.