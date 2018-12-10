Red Sox seem content to let Craig Kimbrel sign elsewhere

LAS VEGAS — Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski strongly signaled that the team was unlikely to re-sign Craig Kimbrel, telling the assembled Boston media contingent that, “we’re not looking to make a per se big expenditure in that area.” Referring to the bullpen.
Kimbrel, who saved 42 games for the World Series champs, was recently reported to be seeking a six-year contract. I doubt he gets that, but he’ll get a pretty big deal nonetheless, and the Sox obviously feel like they can manage with a cheaper option in the back of the bullpen.
Bob Nightengale reports that Adrian Gonzalez plans to play in 2019 and the Diamondbacks are “one of the teams who may have interest.”
Well, now that they’ve traded way Paul Goldschmidt I suppose they have an opening, though there was a report yesterday that they intend to play Jake Lamb at first base in 2019.
The Mets released Gonzalez on June 10, after he completed a 54-game tenure with a batting line of .237/.299/.373 and only six homers. No one else showed interest in the five-time All-Star after the Mets cast him off and, as such, one might have felt comfortable saying that his playing days were over. He thinks differently, however, and apparently the Dbacks are at least willing to listen. He will turn 37 in May and will almost certainly have to settle for a minor league contract, but if the man wants to play, that will not be an obstacle.