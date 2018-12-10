Nationals have made contract extension offers to Anthony Rendon

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nationals GM Mike Rizzo says the club has made contract extension “offers” to third baseman Anthony Rendon, MASN’s Dan Kolko reports. The Nationals remain hopeful the two sides can come to an agreement.

Rendon, 28, is entering his fourth and final year of arbitration eligibility. He earned $12.3 million last season and is certainly due a raise. MLB Trade Rumors projects him to earn $17.6 million in 2019.

Rendon is coming off of back-to-back stellar seasons. In 2018, he hit .308/.374/.535 with 24 home runs and 92 RBI while leading the league with 44 doubles across 597 plate appearances. Rendon has also generally graded out as an above-average defender.

If Rendon were to go into free agency after the 2019 season, he would join a class of third basemen that would include Nolan Arenado and Josh Donaldson.

