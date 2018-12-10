Nationals have made contract extension offers to Anthony Rendon

Nationals GM Mike Rizzo says the club has made contract extension “offers” to third baseman Anthony Rendon, MASN’s Dan Kolko reports. The Nationals remain hopeful the two sides can come to an agreement.
Rendon, 28, is entering his fourth and final year of arbitration eligibility. He earned $12.3 million last season and is certainly due a raise. MLB Trade Rumors projects him to earn $17.6 million in 2019.
Rendon is coming off of back-to-back stellar seasons. In 2018, he hit .308/.374/.535 with 24 home runs and 92 RBI while leading the league with 44 doubles across 597 plate appearances. Rendon has also generally graded out as an above-average defender.
If Rendon were to go into free agency after the 2019 season, he would join a class of third basemen that would include Nolan Arenado and Josh Donaldson.
Bob Nightengale reports that Adrian Gonzalez plans to play in 2019 and the Diamondbacks are “one of the teams who may have interest.”
Well, now that they’ve traded way Paul Goldschmidt I suppose they have an opening, though there was a report yesterday that they intend to play Jake Lamb at first base in 2019.
The Mets released Gonzalez on June 10, after he completed a 54-game tenure with a batting line of .237/.299/.373 and only six homers. No one else showed interest in the five-time All-Star after the Mets cast him off and, as such, one might have felt comfortable saying that his playing days were over. He thinks differently, however, and apparently the Dbacks are at least willing to listen. He will turn 37 in May and will almost certainly have to settle for a minor league contract, but if the man wants to play, that will not be an obstacle.