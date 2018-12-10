Rich Schultz/Getty Images

César Hernández played through a broken foot during the second half

By Bill BaerDec 10, 2018, 10:32 PM EST
1 Comment

The Athletic’s Meghan Montemurro reports that Phillies second baseman César Hernández played through a broken foot during most of the second half of the 2018 season, GM Matt Klentak said. The bone healed on its own, so Hernández didn’t need to undergo offseason surgery and he is expected to be at full strength for the start of spring training.

Hernández, 28, fouled a ball off of his foot on July 6 against the Pirates. To that point, he had been carrying a .268/.379/.385 batting line. After that game through the end of the regular season, he hit .236/.329/.336.

Hernández was mentioned a lot in trade rumors heading into the 2018 season. That is not the case this time around, but the Phillies have at least provided an explanation for his subpar performance, which may once again perk up trade interest. Hernández is entering his third of four years of arbitration eligibility and is expected to reprise his role as the Phillies’ full-time second baseman as the roster is presently constructed.

Adrian Gonzalez plans to play next season

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraDec 11, 2018, 6:30 AM EST
2 Comments

Bob Nightengale reports that Adrian Gonzalez plans to play in 2019 and the Diamondbacks are “one of the teams who may have interest.”

Well, now that they’ve traded way Paul Goldschmidt I suppose they have an opening, though there was a report yesterday that they intend to play Jake Lamb at first base in 2019.

The Mets released Gonzalez on June 10, after he completed a 54-game tenure with a batting line of .237/.299/.373 and only six homers. No one else showed interest in the five-time All-Star after the Mets cast him off and, as such, one might have felt comfortable saying that his playing days were over. He thinks differently, however, and apparently the Dbacks are at least willing to listen. He will turn 37 in May and will almost certainly have to settle for a minor league contract, but if the man wants to play, that will not be an obstacle.