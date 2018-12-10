Getty Images

Baseball’s Most Handsome Managers

By Craig CalcaterraDec 10, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
LAS VEGAS — Brad Ausmus is back. And yep, I’m putting him back on top of these rankings. This is the sixth year I’ve done this and it’s Ausmus’ fourth time in the top spot. Mike Matheny beat him out one year and, last year, because he didn’t have a job, Ausmus was out of the running, ceding the title to Gabe Kapler. Who might’ve won it anyway because Ausmus was starting to get an un-handsome deer-in-the-headlights look about him in the Tigers’ dugout. And, obviously, Kapler is a hunk-a-hunk-a-burnin’ manager.

Ausmus is a new man, however. He’s tanned, rested and ready. Yes, there’s some gray in that dark mane now and yes he’s got some smile lines around the eyes, but that makes things better, not worse, in my mind. Just as a baseball glove or a pair of riding boots gets better with age, so too does a man’s face, as long as the man takes care of himself.

But seriously, Brad: sunscreen. There’s a fine line between tanned, rested and ready and being George Hamilton. You’re good for now, but be careful. You turn 50 soon and it’s gonna be harder and harder to maintain *gestures generally* all that. Especially now that you’ll be in southern California year-round.

Now, on to the other 29. But first, the usual disclaimers:

  • No baseball manager is ugly. All of them have inner beauty, I’m sure.
  • This is a subjective list, obviously. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. I will privately judge you for thinking unattractive managers are handsome, but that reflects poorly on me, not you. Let no one besides you dictate your feelings.
  • Finally, because some of you will inevitably offer a neanderthal comment about all of this, let me head it off by assuring you that this is merely a list of aesthetic handsomeness, not one of love or longing. I hate that even in 2018 I feel as though I have to say it, but I will say that I am a totally straight man making these judgments. If you find something wrong or amiss with that, I feel sorry for you. There is far too much beauty among people in the world for us to fail to acknowledge 50% of it merely because we’re worried about appearing less than traditionally masculine or feminine. Free your mind, the rest will follow.

The rankings:

1. Brad Ausmus, Angels: Let’s take one more look at this guy:

No, the roses aren’t from me, but tell me he doesn’t deserve them.

2. Gabe Kapler, Phillies:

There is no shame in going down a slot in the rankings. Kapler is still a tremendously handsome man. The thing is, though, I have always given some weight to how handsome a manager is in the job, not just in an absolute sense. Sure, we can look at all of those old pics of a shirtless Kapler on the beach or what have you, but now that he has a year in the saddle, it matters far less than how handsome he is at the helm of the Philadelphia Phillies.

On that score, some of the bloom is off the rose. Top-spot-winning handsomeness requires an effortlessness and carefree demeanor. Kapler’s 2018 season — especially early on, when he was managing the HELL out of Philly, to the point of absurdity at times — carried with it an air of . . . desperation? An over-eagerness to impress? As any person interested in a man can tell you, that’s not a good look. That improved as the season wore on, and I’m sure it’ll improve more with more years in the gig, but for now he’ll take a step back and retrench.

3. Alex Cora, Red Sox:

As I do every year, I give the World Series winning manager a bump because with success comes confidence and there is nothing more handsome than confidence. Earned confidence, anyway, and Cora earned his. There are a lot of dudes walking around with a lot of unearned confidence. The born-on-third-base-and-think-they-hit-a-triple types. They’re just snakes.

4. Rocco Baldelli, Twins:

A great many managers now eschew actual jerseys and, instead, wear untucked pullovers or hoodies or something. I don’t care for that, but that’s just how things are now. If we’re gonna let them do that, I see no reason why Rocco Baldelli should be required to wear a cap. Indeed, given how amazing-looking that head is, it would be in his handsomeness-interests to not wear a cap. As a follically-challenged man myself I may be bringing a bit of bias to this, but I think that dome looks fantastic. Rocco Baldelli? More like Rocco BALD-Hell-Ya, am I right?

What? Shut up. Do your own rankings if you’re so clever.

5. Aaron Boone, Yankees:

The same thing that happened with Kapler happened with Boone. You get hired, you’re all boyish smiles at your introductory press conference and you snag number three in the Most Handsome Manager Rankings. Then, however, you meet the enemy, mismanage your bullpen for six months and utterly faceplant in the postseason. See that scowl? That’s not cute. Not even close. But he earned that scowl, and the knock down a few notches in the rankings.

6. A.J. Hinch, Astros: I mentioned managers not wearing uniforms and, instead, going with hoodies or pullovers or whatever. If you don’t think that makes a difference, you’re crazy. Here’s Hinch in uniform, which he usually does during the regular season:

Now that’s a manager you can set your watch to. Lookin’ great!

Here he is in the postseason wearing those ugly-ass hoodies MLB came out with:

Simply hideous. It takes the man down with it, frankly. Wear your uniform, A.J. Looking sharp is always preferable to looking sloppy.

7. Torey Lovullo, Diamondbacks:

Lovullo goes up three spots in the rankings from 2017. Not because he got any more handsome in the last year, though. No, he went up because I met him a the Winter Meetings last year and talked to him for a bit and he told me he reads and enjoys this and other NBC Sports websites and if you don’t think I can’t be bought with flattery, you’re crazy.

8. Bud Black, Rockies:

Black remains baseball’s leading Silver Fox. He’s the guy Joe Maddon wishes he was, but isn’t, because Bud is 100% the real deal and doesn’t mess around with dying his hair and crap. Also, if form holds, he’ll show up at the Winter Meetings this week wearing a snazzy sport coat. He’s a throwback. He just wasn’t made for these times. And that’s a criticism of the times, not of Bud Black.

9. Kevin Cash, Rays:

I’ve been underrating Cash for a couple of years now. He’s got a smoldering quality that I don’t think I truly appreciated before. Maybe an alluringly haunted look? What’s haunting him? Maybe the knowledge that his front office is gonna sell off talent for little or no return every year and expect him to work miracles. To his credit, he did it in 2018. If he does it again in 2019, he’ll have to go up to the top five based on tortured angst alone.

10. Mickey Callaway, Mets: I ranked Callaway 18 last year and, my God, did I hear about it. Just a ton of people think I blew that one. It may be my least popular ranking in the six-years I’ve been doing this. So, fine, I reassessed and, yes, I think I probably had him too low. He’s got a strong jawline and nice eyebrows. Still, there’s a limit to how high a Robert De Niro lookalike can really climb, right?

“Counselor! Come out, come out, wherever you are!”

11. Dave Roberts, Dodgers: He’s won a lot of games and just got a contract extension, but let’s be clear about something: the stressful and, ultimately, unsuccessful playoff runs of the last two years have taken a toll on him. Here he was in 2016:

Here he was this past October:

Maybe a season in which the Dodgers should cruise to the N.L. West title thanks to the Dbacks selling off all their talent will turn that frown upside-down.

12. Andy Green, Padres:

I still think he needs to to ditch the facial hair completely, but can we agree that these colors flatter his flesh tones a heck of a lot more than the boring blue and white the Padres usually wear?

13. Craig Counsell, Brewers: 

Counsell is pushing 50 but he still looks like he just rolled up to your house on a BMX with a backpack full of baseball cards and some juice boxes and plans on hanging out in your basement with your kid for the next seven hours. You’ll be like “Craig, are you expected home?” And he’ll say “nah, my mom knows I’m here.” Then you have no idea what to do, whether to invite him over for dinner or what. Then, eventually, he’s coming over even when your kid isn’t there and it’s like, jeez, I guess Craig’s our kid now too. Which, to be fair, is kind of cute in a weird way. But this is the Most Handsome Managers list, not the Cutest Managers list. If it was the latter, Craig would be on top of the rankings, I figure.

14. Joe Maddon, Cubs:

Thank God he stopped dying his hair brown. Remember this from last year?

Perhaps old Joe — who will turn 65 soon — is no longer trying to be young hip Joe anymore. That’s probably for the best. I still like his energy, and there’s something to be said for trying to remain young at heart. It just doesn’t wear too well when you try to force it, and I think Maddon has gone too far into forcing it in recent years. If the new, gray, non-spiky-hair Maddon holds for a couple of years he may find himself back up in Bud Black territory, where distinguished gentlemen of a certain age belong.

15. Unknown Baltimore Orioles Manager:

I imagine, eventually, the Orioles have to hire a manager. Maybe he’ll be a real looker. Maybe he’ll be so ugly that general manager Mike Elias will have to shave his butt and teach him to walk backwards. I have no idea. I feel like they do need a manager, though.

16. Terry Francona, Indians:

At one time he was baseball’s most handsome bald manager. Baldelli and Alex Cora are streets ahead of him on that score now. Maybe an update on the glasses would improve matters? This is one area where I think Joe Maddon could help someone.

17. Mike Shildt, Cardinals:

Shildt just turned 50. He’s two years older than Craig Counsell to the month. Yet, if they were actors, it wouldn’t necessarily be crazy to cast Shildt a Counsell’s dad. Say, in some Douglas Sirk kitchen sink drama.

Shildt: “Best get home, Craig.”
Counsell: “But dad, I wanna–”
Shildt: “I said get home.”
Counsell: “Is it . . is it mom? Is she –”
Shildt: “HOME WITH YOU DAMMIT!”
*foreboding music swells*

18. Chris Woodward, Rangers:

I couldn’t find a photo of him from his Rangers press conference and I haven’t seen him yet here at the Winter Meetings, so I’m not sure if he still has the beard he wore with the Dodgers. I assume so. He’s worn some sort of facial hair for years. Which, that’s fine, but I gotta tell ya, he gives me some serious Billy Bob Thornton vibes, and Billy Bob Thornton is as creepy as hell:

Shave, Chris, and we’ll reassess with a blank slate, OK?

19. Bob Melvin, Athletics:

I’m just gonna say that there’s a lot going on with Melvin’s neck and chin and leave it at that.

20. Dave Martinez, Nationals:

This may be a bit low based purely on the aesthetic merits — he’s not a bad looking guy — but there were a lot of reports last season about him losing the clubhouse. That’s a hell of a thing to do in your first dang year. I read a report the other day that Martinez plans, in 2019, to focus more on “accountability” from his players, which one can usually read as micromanaging. Can’t see how that’s gonna make anything better. You think Martinez looks a bit, I dunno, hunted and besieged in that photo? Just wait until the Nats start off slowly in 2019 and people who, at one time, talked up Martinez start giving interviews in which they ask why Dusty Baker wasn’t brought back to begin with. Say what you want about the baseball merits of all of that, but we wear our emotions more than we know, and I can’t imagine they’ll wear well on Martinez if that happens.

21. Scott Servais, Mariners:

I feel like I’ve had him too low for a while. He’s a nice lookin’ chap, actually. Nice chin dimple. But since the Mariners are gonna lose 100 games for the foreseeable future, he’s gonna age by about 20 hard years in no time, by which time this spot in the rankings will probably suit him, so maybe we should just save the hassle?

22. Don Mattingly, Marlins:

Don Mattingly has turned into noted actor Chris Cooper so gradually, we didn’t even notice.

23. Ned Yost, Royals:

It’s been a rough couple of years for Yost. In addition to the Royals going from a championship team to non-competitive, Yost suffered an extremely severe injury last year. All of it has to take a lot out of a guy. He seems a lot more haggard now than he was just a couple of years ago.

24. Ron Gardenhire, Tigers:

Gardenhire is over three years younger than Madden. Bet if you asked a bunch of baseball fans who was older the majority would get that wrong. Heck, maybe Maddon was right to dye his hair.

25. Brian Snitker, Braves:

Call me old fashioned, but I think managers should have chins. Everyone should have a chin, but managers are included in that group. Also, Snitker looked way cooler when he had the old soup strainer:

26. Rick Renteria, White Sox:

There is a filter in the Getty Images database that lets you search for the most popular photos of a person as opposed to the most recent. If you do most popular for Renteria, they’re all of him arguing with umpires. I don’t know that he argues with umps more than any other manager, but his most popular photos — the ones used by media outlets the most — are far more commonly argument photos than almost every other manager. I think it’s because he’s got big cheeks as it is and when he’s yelling they seem bigger. Between that and the sunglasses he wears during day games, he looks a lot like some old school sheriff giving the business to some greasers or outlaws who think they’re gonna raise a ruckus in his town. Let me tell you what, though, son. There will be NO ruckusses raised here. Not while Richard Avina Renteria wears this badge!

27. Bruce Bochy, Giants:

I used to have him ranked dead last, but I’ve softened on him over the years. He’s way better looking than he used to be, that’s for sure. A lot of guys are like that, actually. In his case, a lightening of the hair has helped him out. Plus — though he’d never admit it — he’s definitely tweezing his eyebrows these days. I mean, there’s a shape and a discernible space between them now that was not there 38 years ago:

Mostly, though, he looks better when he looks serious — a lot of guys are like that too — and the current state of the Giants lends itself to seriousness.

28 (tie). David Bell, Reds:

While they were searching for their new manager, I feel like someone in the Reds front office said “we need a younger Clint Hurdle!” and whoever pulled the trigger on Bell took it literally.

I mean:

28 (tie). Clint Hurdle, Pirates: I’ve said it before, but I wanna be clear: I love Clint Hurdle. If David Bell apes him in more than physical appearance, the Reds will have made a great hire.

30. Charlie Montoyo, Blue Jays:

Our bottom two from last year — Mike Scioscia and John Gibbons — are no longer managers, so someone has to land here. That someone is Charlie Montoyo.

I know that may seem harsh. And I really hate to do it to a new manager. The older, more seasoned ones seem to take my petty little rankings in stride each year. In fact, I think they secretly like being low on the list because on some level, I suspect, they resent the new breed of young, inexperienced pretty-boy managers and being the polar opposite of them in this totally frivolous exercise is a badge of honor.

Still, these rankings have to have integrity, and this is how it’s gotta be this year. If it makes Montoyo feel bad, hey, maybe the Orioles will hire some Gabby Hayes-lookin’ guy, bumping Montoyo up to 29. It could happen. Is the “Bitter Beer Face” guy from those old Keystone Beer commercials available? What does he think about the shift?

As for the substance, allow me to observe that while Chris Woodward might do better without the beard, Charlie Montoyo might do better with some facial hair. Maybe they can sit down this week and talk about.

How in the heck did Harold Baines make the Hall of Fame?

By Craig CalcaterraDec 10, 2018, 1:48 PM EST
LAS VEGAS — As an American in the year 2018 who reads the news, not much shocks me anymore. Really, you could tell me that we’re at war with France, that we found life on Europa or that, as it turns out, saturated fat consumption is the key to a long and healthy life and I’d probably just blink once or twice and then nod with acceptance. Any of us who thought we had the world figured out even a few short years ago ended up being comically wrong about it all. Our happiness — or at least our sanity — is probably contingent upon us just accepting that anything can happen.

But, boy howdy, I was shocked by Harold Baines’ election to the Hall of Fame last night. I wasn’t alone. While milling about Mandalay Bay last evening, the most common conversation starter was “Harold Baines, eh?” That was followed by confused half-smiles, head-shakes and then at least a halting effort to understand it. I don’t know that anyone has a great handle on it, really. So let’s take a few moments to try.

At the outset let us, without putting too fine a point on it, acknowledge that Baines falls far short of Hall of Fame worthiness as it has been historically understood. I went over the stats on that in last night’s post and won’t belabor them here. Yes, there are some players with worse resumes than his — George Kell, Lloyd Waner, High Pockets Kelly, among others — but most of them were inductees from the old Old Timers and Veterans Committees of the 1940s-1970s, which were notorious for electing players for some dubious reasons. Often it was cronyism. Players elected their friends and drinking buddies.

It had been assumed that those days were over, however. Since the death of Frankie Frisch, who was notorious for Hall of Fame cronyism when he ran the Veterans Committee, the Hall of Fame has fiddled with it many times. It has tweaked its electorate, its voting rules and the players, managers and executives it can consider. At times it went too far, and we ended up with several years in which the Veterans Committee elected no one. The recent split of the Veterans Committee into the various “eras” was seen as a means of loosening things up and electing more people while not, hopefully, returning to the days of electing everyone who was nice, played a few years and didn’t trip over his shoelaces.

A question I and others have been asking since last night is whether, in light of Baines’ election, it is now too loose. Was the election of Baines the inevitable product of a process that is geared toward electing someone — anyone — at any cost, or was this just some sort of weird outlier?

For now, I’m leaning “outlier.”

The Hall of Fame revamped its Veterans Committee into the current “era” system in 2016. The stated aim was to elect more people from underrepresented eras, particularly the 1950s-onward. This was the third election under that regime. Since that time, six men have been elected by the various committees: Bud Selig, John Schuerholz, Alan Trammell, Jack Morris and now Baines and Lee Smith. Apart from Baines, it’s not necessarily an unexpected or scandalously unworthy group of inductees.

Trammell was quite worthy of induction and was truly overlooked by the writers. Morris and Smith were long-argued over, each remaining on the BBWAA ballot for a full 15 years, with Morris almost making it in and Smith getting over 50% of the vote at times. They are not darlings of this writer or the analytical set, but more people than not spent many years believing they were Hall of Famers. Selig and Schuerholz were high-ranking executives and, for political reasons, were going to get in one way or another. They’re a different category, really, even if no one admits it.

Looking at that I’m inclined to say that, as far as things have gone, the current Veterans Committee, for lack of a better term, has not opened the floodgates to a bunch of unworthy candidates, If they had, you’d figure that even more borderline or sub-borderline players would’ve made it in that way.

In 2016, Baines and most of the players on this year’s ballot was on there and didn’t make it. In 2017 Don Mattingly and Dale Murphy were there too and didn’t make the cut. There are strong arguments for those two and many others who the new committees have passed over, suggesting that there are still pretty high standards at play. Standards that are too high, probably. At the moment, “lasting your whole 10-15 year candidacy on the BBWAA ballot and not getting in” seems to be a bit too important, and actual merit a bit too little, but whatever you think about that, it’s certainly not the case that they’re holding the door open for any Tom, Dick or Harry.

So how did Baines get in? I think it’s a freak accident born, perhaps, of the composition of the Today’s Game Committee this year.

The 2018 Today’s Committee consisted of the following people: Roberto Alomar, Bert Blyleven, Pat Gillick, Tony La Russa, Greg Maddux, Joe Morgan, John Schuerholz, Ozzie Smith, Joe Torre, Al Avila, Paul Beeston, Andy MacPhail, Jerry Reinsdorf and media members Steve Hirdt, Tim Kurkjian, and Claire Smith.

Three of those people employed and/or managed Baines in his career. Tony La Russa managed Baines from the time Baines broke into the bigs until he left Chicago following the 1986 season. He managed him again in Oakland from 1990-92. Jerry Reinsdorf purchased the White Sox when Baines was was in his second season with the club and signed Baines’ checks during all three of Baines’ tours with Chicago. Reinsdorf felt so highly about Baines that he had Baines’ number retired by the White Sox in 1989, some 12 years before his career was even over. Pat Gillick was the general manager of the Baltimore Orioles and acquired Baines in the summer of 1997, on the way to the O’s winning the AL East title that year. All three of these men owed a great deal of their personal success to Harold Baines’ baseball exploits and, it’s not hard to imagine, all three were eager to see Baines rewarded for what he did in his career.

I have not seen the breakdown of yesterday’s vote — they don’t release it publicly — but I would not be shocked if La Russa, Reinsdorf and Gillick all voted for Baines and if, once they did, they lobbied their fellow voters hard to do so as well. To be absolutely clear, I do not have any problem with that. Voters are entitled to vote their conscience on these things and I have no doubt that, if they did vote for Baines, it was because they truly believed he was worthy. Likewise, the entire point of the committee vote system is for there to be back and forth and interaction among voters. It was their duty to persuade others on the committee to join them in their votes, just as it was the duty of the other members to persuade others of theirs. I’d note, though, that Gillick, La Russa and Reinsdorf are, to this day, three of the more powerful, well-respected and influential men in the game, and perhaps their persuasive powers are particularly strong, so that might’ve helped Baines a bit more than someone else’s support of, say, Lou Piniella helped him.

I’ve seen some people suggest that the Baines vote was a conspiracy of old timers, hellbent on getting players who are decidedly not the favorites of the analytics set elected. I’ve seen others say that the Today’s Game Committee was just clueless and had no idea what it’s doing, electing Baines by virtue of incompetence. I find both claims severely lacking. The former because, whatever a few people like Joe Morgan think about such things, I don’t think most people with the stature of the members of that Committee give much of a crap about fights regarding analytics. The latter because it’s patently ridiculous to say those people don’t know what they’re talking about.

I think Baines was elected because, even if he was not a great player, he was pretty darn good, and because the very small electorate which has put him into the Hall of Fame was, however inadvertently it was constructed, was like drawing a straight flush for him. If I’m the Hall of Fame I’d probably examine that sort of thing going forward, making sure that the people who vote on candidates don’t have such a strong connection and investment in the candidates in future years. For now, though, I say we just continue exchanging those little half-smiles, raising a toast to Baines for his good fortune and let it go.

At least until next year. If the Golden Days and Early Baseball Committee elects the 1906 version of Harold Baines in 2019, then we storm Cooperstown and install a vanguard of a benefit ruling elite to take control.

 

 

 