Four arrested in connection with deaths of Luis Valbuena, Jose Castillo

A horrifying turn in an already horrifying case: four people have been arrested in connection with the deaths of Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo. They died after their car hit a large rock in the road, which caused them to be ejected from the vehicle. Authorities say that the rock was not in the road on accident. From the Los Angeles Times:
Authorities said the players may have been the intended victims of criminals in Venezuela who throw rocks onto roadways to disable cars or cause crashes and then rob the vehicles’ occupants. Four suspects found with Valbuena’s and Castillo’s personal belongings were arrested by police, state governor Julio León Heredia wrote on Twitter.
If this report is true, and the accident was caused by people trying to commit a robbery, this could be charged as felony murder. Or would be in the United States. Whether Venezuela’s legal system would handle it the same is unclear, but most countries do consider deaths caused in furtherance of a felony — especially when the means employed to carry out the felony are likely to cause serious injury or death — to be the most serious of crimes. It could be charged as a capital offense in the United States, subject to the death penalty where applicable. Venezuela does not have the death penalty, but it would nonetheless be among the more serious crimes that could be prosecuted.
Unconscionable. Simply horrible. It’s murder.
Noted two-sport star Kyler Murray is still prepared to chase his dream of becoming a Major League Baseball player, agent Scott Boras told reporters last week. Murray, Oklahoma’s decorated quarterback, was awarded the 2018 Heisman Trophy after racking up 2,167 total points and 40 touchdowns and throwing for 4,053 yards over his most recent season with the Sooners. But a career in pro football doesn’t appear to be in the 21-year-old’s future — at least, not anytime soon.
“Kyler has agreed and the A’s agreed to a baseball contract that gave him permission to play college football through the end of the collegiate season,” Boras told Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. “After that, he is under contract to play baseball. That is not a determination to make. It’s already done.”
While Murray’s days as a collegiate quarterback and Sooners star are numbered, his time with the Athletics is just beginning. The five-foot, one-inch athlete packs a punch at the plate and will likely stick in center field, where MLB Pipeline estimates his arm is currently “below average.” His speed will not only be a boon in the outfield, however, but also make him a force to be reckoned with on the basepaths, as he nabbed 10 bases (in 24 chances) while slashing .296/.398/.556 over 189 at-bats for Oklahoma in 2018.
Although Murray mentioned his desire to someday play both professional baseball and football, Rapoport notes that NFL scouts have been more hesitant to project the kid as a pro starter (or high draft pick) because of his small frame. That seemingly had no bearing on Murray’s future with the A’s, who selected him in the first round of the 2018 draft, paid out a $4.66 million signing bonus, and currently have him ranked fourth overall in their farm system.