Dodgers won’t hire general manager this offseason

The Dodgers aren’t planning on bringing a new general manager into the organization before 2019, President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman said Friday. According to Pedro Moura of The Athletic, Friedman described the last month as ‘too chaotic’ and indicated that the club had numerous staffing changes to make before handing the reins over to someone new.

It’s only been a month since former general manager Farzan Zaidi jumped ship for a new role as President of Baseball Operations for the longtime rival Giants. Within Zaidi’s four-year tenure in Los Angeles, the Dodgers produced five NL West championships and two National League pennants, falling just short of their seventh and eighth championships in back-to-back World Series losses against the 2017 Astros and 2018 Red Sox. The analytics-driven GM was also instrumental in strengthening the club’s farm system — ranked among the ten best MLB farm systems from 2015 to 2018 — and banked on homegrown talent to carry the team to postseason after postseason.

When rumors surfaced of the GM change this past month, Friedman’s initial comments suggested that he had no intention of trying to outbid the Giants for Zaidi’s services or putting pressure on the general manager to stick around any longer than he was comfortable with. As Zaidi helps restructure the Giants’ impending rebuild, the Dodgers will apparently keep chugging along with Friedman and the rest of his staff until someone better (if there is, in fact, someone better) comes along.