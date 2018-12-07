Dodgers won’t hire general manager this offseason

The Dodgers aren’t planning on bringing a new general manager into the organization before 2019, President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman said Friday. According to Pedro Moura of The Athletic, Friedman described the last month as ‘too chaotic’ and indicated that the club had numerous staffing changes to make before handing the reins over to someone new.
It’s only been a month since former general manager Farzan Zaidi jumped ship for a new role as President of Baseball Operations for the longtime rival Giants. Within Zaidi’s four-year tenure in Los Angeles, the Dodgers produced five NL West championships and two National League pennants, falling just short of their seventh and eighth championships in back-to-back World Series losses against the 2017 Astros and 2018 Red Sox. The analytics-driven GM was also instrumental in strengthening the club’s farm system — ranked among the ten best MLB farm systems from 2015 to 2018 — and banked on homegrown talent to carry the team to postseason after postseason.
When rumors surfaced of the GM change this past month, Friedman’s initial comments suggested that he had no intention of trying to outbid the Giants for Zaidi’s services or putting pressure on the general manager to stick around any longer than he was comfortable with. As Zaidi helps restructure the Giants’ impending rebuild, the Dodgers will apparently keep chugging along with Friedman and the rest of his staff until someone better (if there is, in fact, someone better) comes along.
Noted two-sport star Kyler Murray is still prepared to chase his dream of becoming a Major League Baseball player, agent Scott Boras told reporters last week. Murray, Oklahoma’s decorated quarterback, was awarded the 2018 Heisman Trophy after racking up 2,167 total points and 40 touchdowns and throwing for 4,053 yards over his most recent season with the Sooners. But a career in pro football doesn’t appear to be in the 21-year-old’s future — at least, not anytime soon.
“Kyler has agreed and the A’s agreed to a baseball contract that gave him permission to play college football through the end of the collegiate season,” Boras told Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. “After that, he is under contract to play baseball. That is not a determination to make. It’s already done.”
While Murray’s days as a collegiate quarterback and Sooners star are numbered, his time with the Athletics is just beginning. The five-foot, one-inch athlete packs a punch at the plate and will likely stick in center field, where MLB Pipeline estimates his arm is currently “below average.” His speed will not only be a boon in the outfield, however, but also make him a force to be reckoned with on the basepaths, as he nabbed 10 bases (in 24 chances) while slashing .296/.398/.556 over 189 at-bats for Oklahoma in 2018.
Although Murray mentioned his desire to someday play both professional baseball and football, Rapoport notes that NFL scouts have been more hesitant to project the kid as a pro starter (or high draft pick) because of his small frame. That seemingly had no bearing on Murray’s future with the A’s, who selected him in the first round of the 2018 draft, paid out a $4.66 million signing bonus, and currently have him ranked fourth overall in their farm system.