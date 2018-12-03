Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Red Sox will visit White House

By Bill BaerDec 3, 2018, 6:59 PM EST
25 Comments

Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports that the 2018 World Series champion Red Sox have been invited to the White House and have accepted the invitation. A date has not been determined yet, but Abraham says that the visit could take place before the start of the regular season.

Championship teams almost without fail visit the White House the following year to be officially recognized. However, Boston’s visit was less certain as manager Alex Cora is from Puerto Rico and he criticized President Trump’s tweets pertaining to Hurricane Maria. Trump claimed that the death tolls being publicized had been exaggerated. Cora said, “To be tweeting about 3,000 people and being efficient, it’s actually disrespectful for my country. We see it that way. I know he probably doesn’t feel that way.”

Cora added, “I respect him. He’s the President of the United States. But I don’t agree with a lot of the stuff he says about us.”

Carlos Beltrán didn’t visit the White House with the Astros after they won the World Series in 2017. Beltrán, too, was criticial of the Trump administration’s response to Hurricane Maria. Carlos Correa also skipped the visit to work on bringing aid to people in Puerto Rico. José Altuve, from Venezuela, did attend, but he didn’t look happy at all to be there, understandably.

It’s not known which members of the Red Sox, if any, will opt out of the visit. We do know at least one guy who’s going to be there: Heath Hembree. He told TMZ Sports in October, “Hell yeah! I f-ck with Trump!” When asked what he liked about Trump, Hembree responded, “Everything!”

Report: J.P. Ricciardi joining Giants in a senior advisor role

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images
By Bill BaerDec 3, 2018, 5:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

Former GM J.P. Ricciardi will join the Giants in a senior advisor role, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports. He’ll work under new president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, whom the Giants hired from the Dodgers earlier this offseason.

Ricciardi, 59, was the GM of the Blue Jays from November 2001 through October 2009. Ricciardi was also in the Athletics’ front office during the Moneyball days. He briefly worked on ESPN’s “Baseball Tonight” before joining the Mets’ front office as a special assistant in November 2010.

The Giants will likely have more front office hirings to come before spring training begins in February. Given his experience, Ricciardi should be useful to Zaidi.