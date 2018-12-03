Dodgers, Dave Roberts agree to a contract extension

It took about a month longer than expected, but the Dodgers and Dave Roberts accomplished the inevitable and have agreed to a contract extension.

It was announced by the Dodgers as a four-year deal that runs through 2022. Given that the club had already exercised Roberts’ 2019 option, it would seem that the team tore that bit up and incorporated this upcoming season into the new pact. Either way: he’s the Dodgers’ skipper for the next four seasons at least.

While Roberts took some criticism for the handling of his pitching staff in the World Series, it goes without saying that his hiring three years ago was an excellent move for the franchise. Indeed, the Dodgers have thrived under Roberts, going a combined 287-200 (.589) and reaching the World Series in each of the last two seasons.

