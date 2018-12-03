Getty Images

Dodgers, Dave Roberts agree to a contract extension

By Craig CalcaterraDec 3, 2018, 1:14 PM EST
It took about a month longer than expected, but the Dodgers and Dave Roberts accomplished the inevitable and have agreed to a contract extension.

It was announced by the Dodgers as a four-year deal that runs through 2022. Given that the club had already exercised Roberts’ 2019 option, it would seem that the team tore that bit up and incorporated this upcoming season into the new pact. Either way: he’s the Dodgers’ skipper for the next four seasons at least.

While Roberts took some criticism for the handling of his pitching staff in the World Series, it goes without saying that his hiring three years ago was an excellent move for the franchise. Indeed, the Dodgers have thrived under Roberts, going a combined 287-200 (.589) and reaching the World Series in each of the last two seasons.

Patrick Corbin expected to sign soon

By Craig CalcaterraDec 3, 2018, 3:30 PM EST
Jon Heyman says that free agent Patrick Corbin is expected to make a decision soon on where to sign. Heyman isn’t the first to say this either, as there were rumblings about Corbin making a quick decision over the weekend as well.

Corbin recently completed a tour with East Coast clubs, including visits with the Yankees, Nationals, and Phillies, who are the three teams Heyman says are the favorites. Mystery teams are always lurking, of course.

Corbin turned in a career high in strikeouts and walked just 48 in 200 innings in 2018. He’ll turn 30 next summer, which is, these days, fairly young for a free agent starter. He’ll get a pretty hefty deal no matter where he signs.