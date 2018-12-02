Getty Images

Report: Mariners agree to trade Jean Segura to Phillies for J.P Crawford

By Bill BaerDec 2, 2018, 10:30 PM EST
Update: Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports that the two clubs have agreed in principle to a trade involving Segura and Crawford, and other as yet unknown players. An official announcement will be made on Monday.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that, once the Mariners’ trade with the Mets becomes official, another trade is already in the works. The Mariners and Phillies are reportedly in “serious talks” pertaining to All-Star shortstop Jean Segura. Segura has full no-trade protection, so he would need to waive that in order for a deal to be possible. As Ashley noted on Saturday, the Mariners have interest in shortstop J.P. Crawford, who would presumably be included in such a trade.

Segura, 28, has been one of the league’s better shortstops over the last three seasons. In 2018, he hit .304/.341/.415 with 10 home runs, 63 RBI, 91 runs scored, and 20 stolen bases in 632 plate appearances. He is also an above-average defender according to many metrics.

Segura would certainly be an upgrade for the Phillies. This past season, the club got a meager .651 OPS out of its shortstops — mainly Scott Kingery. The only teams that got less offense out of that position were the Marlins (.645) and Brewers (.610).

Segura is under contract through 2022 at $14.25 million per year. His controlling team also has a $17 million club option for the 2023 season with a $1 million buyout. The Phillies, who very loudly have lots of money to spend, would have no problem absorbing that contract. Additionally, adding Segura wouldn’t necessarily preclude the Phillies from also signing free agent 3B/SS Manny Machado.

It comes as no surprise that Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto already has another trade lined up. The Mariners have already traded Mike Zunino, Alex Colomé, and James Paxton and have the pending trade with the Mets involving Robinson Canó and Edwin Díaz. Once that trade becomes official and the Segura trade comes to fruition, the Mariners may attempt to move Mitch Haniger and Kyle Seager next.

Report: A.J. Pollock seeking five-year, $80-million deal in free agency

By Ashley VarelaDec 2, 2018, 2:17 PM EST
Free agent center fielder A.J. Pollock is up for grabs this offseason and Bob Nightengale of USA Today says the outfielder is asking for a deal in the five-year, $80-million range. While Nightengale adds that Pollock has attracted “plenty of interest” so far, no teams have been directly tied to him aside from the Astros.

Pollock, 30, wrapped his seventh season with the Diamondbacks in 2018 and voluntarily entered free agency after rejecting the club’s $17.9 million qualifying offer in November. Despite missing a significant chunk of the season with a fractured left thumb, the veteran outfielder finished the year with a respectable .257/.316/.484 batting line, career-best 21 home runs, 13 stolen bases and 2.5 fWAR across 460 plate appearances. He has yet to match the lofty career numbers he posted during his All-Star run in 2015, but still profiles as a solid defender in center field and an intriguing, if inconsistent contributor at the plate.

Even given his track record over the last few years, though, a five-year, $80-million deal (à la Lorenzo Cain‘s five-year, $80-million contract with the Brewers last winter) may be too steep a price to pay for an aging outfielder who has seen as many injuries — and as sharp of a decline — as Pollock has. Tack on the draft pick compensation due the Diamondbacks, and the price becomes not only steep, but exorbitant. By comparison, Cain inked his multi-year deal with Milwaukee following a much stronger campaign with the 2017 Royals, one that saw a .300 average, 25+ steals, and 4.3 fWAR from the 31-year-old center fielder.