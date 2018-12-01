Report: Mets-Mariners trade approved pending physicals

The Mets have all but cemented a blockbuster trade that will send outfielder Jay Bruce, right-handed reliever Anthony Swarzak, and prospects Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn, and Gerson Bautista to Seattle in exchange for Mariners second baseman Robinson Canó and closer Edwin Díaz. As things stand on Saturday night, Canó has waived the no-trade clause on his end, and ESPN’s Tenchy Rodriguez reports that he only needs to pass a physical in order for the clubs to solidify the deal. While Díaz passed his physical on Saturday, it might still take another couple of days for the teams to approve medical information on all remaining players in the trade, at which point an official announcement will be made.

According to an earlier report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the deal was also pending approval from the commissioner’s office for the $20 million the Mariners are expected to kick in. The cash will help offset the outstanding $120 million balance on Canó’s contract, though it’s significantly less than the reported $60 million the Mariners were initially thought to be sending along with the veteran slugger. When the dust settles, the Mets will be on the hook for $63 million of Canó’s expected salary through 2023, with the Mariners eating $34 million in the combined salaries for Bruce and Swarzak.

No other changes have been made to the deal as it was first reported a few days ago.