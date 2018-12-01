Robinson Cano
Report: Mets-Mariners trade approved pending physicals

By Ashley VarelaDec 1, 2018, 10:07 PM EST
The Mets have all but cemented a blockbuster trade that will send outfielder Jay Bruce, right-handed reliever Anthony Swarzak, and prospects Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn, and Gerson Bautista to Seattle in exchange for Mariners second baseman Robinson Canó and closer Edwin Díaz. As things stand on Saturday night, Canó has waived the no-trade clause on his end, and ESPN’s Tenchy Rodriguez reports that he only needs to pass a physical in order for the clubs to solidify the deal. While Díaz passed his physical on Saturday, it might still take another couple of days for the teams to approve medical information on all remaining players in the trade, at which point an official announcement will be made.

According to an earlier report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the deal was also pending approval from the commissioner’s office for the $20 million the Mariners are expected to kick in. The cash will help offset the outstanding $120 million balance on Canó’s contract, though it’s significantly less than the reported $60 million the Mariners were initially thought to be sending along with the veteran slugger. When the dust settles, the Mets will be on the hook for $63 million of Canó’s expected salary through 2023, with the Mariners eating $34 million in the combined salaries for Bruce and Swarzak.

No other changes have been made to the deal as it was first reported a few days ago.

Chip Hale among candidates for Orioles managerial position

Chip Hale
By Ashley VarelaDec 2, 2018, 12:16 PM EST
The Orioles are expected to interview at least six candidates for their managerial vacancy, per recent reports from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Current candidates include Nationals bench coach and former manager Chip Hale, as well as Royals catching/quality-control coach Pedro Grifol, Diamondbacks farm director Mike Bell, and Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde.

Following a seven-year career in the majors, during which Hale played second and third base for the Twins and Dodgers, the now- 54-year-old has served multiple stints as a manager and coach to the Diamondbacks, Mets, Athletics, and Nationals. He guided the 2015 and 2016 D-backs to a cumulative 148-176 record and was fired at the end of the 2016 season after the team skidded to their fifth consecutive losing record since making the playoffs in 2011. Following Hale’s departure from the club, he picked up a new role as the A’s third-base coach and lasted a year before signing on with the Nationals as bench coach.

Though a clear frontrunner has yet to be named, it’s assumed that the team will gravitate toward someone with managerial experience. So far, Hale is the only known candidate who previously served as manager to a major-league club, but Rosenthal points out that “new GM [Mike] Elias [is] open-minded” and may prioritize other qualities over direct experience.