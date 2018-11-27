Report: Mariners, Mets talking parameters of Robinson Cano deal

As we mentioned yesterday, the Mariners have reached out to the Mets on a potential Robinson Cano trade. The notion of it seems rather far-fetched at first blush, with the Mets historically being unwilling to take on much salary and the Mariners’ desire to trade Cano being driven, primarily, by wanting to shed salary. Yet they’re talking, and today Andy Martino of SNY has some of the parameters of a deal the two teams are discussing.

In short: the Mariners would eat $10 million of the roughly $24 million Cano is owed each year and the Mets would either unload Jay Bruce on the Mariners or, possibly, pick up a good everyday player in the deal. Martino mentions Edwin Diaz or Mitch Haniger, which seems like an awful lot — indeed, the Mariners have been reported to consider them off limits — but that’s what he’s saying. He’s also saying the Mets would play Cano at second base for the time being and move Jeff McNeil to third. I guess Todd Frazier goes and lives on a farm up north? You know, where he can run free outside all day long? I dunno.

If a deal does happen, I can see it being a positive for the Mets even if another player doesn’t come over from Seattle. Cano makes a ton of money now, but at a reasonable salary he’s still a good player to have around. Cano was suspended for 80 games last year but he hit well after coming back from his suspension, going .317/.363/.497 in 40 games in the second half. There’s no reason to think that he doesn’t have at least a couple of good offensive years left.

Guess we’ll wait and watch.

