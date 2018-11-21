Mets ‘seriously considering’ trading Noah Syndergaard

Jon Heyman reports that the New York Mets are “seriously considering” trading starter Noah Syndergaard. He says that at least half a dozen teams are “believed to be real players” for his services.
Any team should be a player for his services. Including the Mets, actually.
While Syndergaard was limited to 25 starts in 2018, he is still one of the top pitchers in the game. He went 13-4 with a 3.03 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 155 strikeouts in 154.1 innings. He’s only 26 and he’s under team control through the 2021 season. One would think that a team in the biggest market in the country would love to take a shot at contending with Syndergaard, Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom, Zack Wheeler and Steven Matz in 2019 and look to sign deGrom to a long-term extension beyond that. Then again, it’s the Mets we’re talking about and they have never really rolled like a large market team.
If Syndergaard does get dealt, the Mets can surely get a decent haul for him given that the free agent market for starters is somewhat thin this year. Still: it’s hard to imagine the Mets would be a better team without Syndergaard than with him, either in 2019, 2020 or 2021.
The Reds announced on Wednesday that the club and pitcher Raisel Iglesias agreed to a three-year contract. Iglesias had been on a seven-year, $27 million contract signed in June 2014 and had two years with $10 million remaining. According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the new contract is worth $24.125 million, so it’s a hefty pay raise for Iglesias.
Iglesias, who turns 29 years old in January, has gotten better every season pitching out of the Reds’ bullpen. In 2018, he posted a 2.38 ERA with 30 saves and an 80/25 K/BB ratio in 72 innings. Over his four-year career, the right-hander has 64 saves with a 2.97 ERA and a 359/106 K/BB ratio in 321 2/3 innings.
Iglesias gets little fanfare pitching for the Reds, fifth-place finishers in each of his four years, but he is certainly among baseball’s better relievers. Signing him to a new three-year deal gives them some certainty at the back of the bullpen in the near future.
There was a bit of confusion regarding his previous contract, which allowed him to opt out and file for arbitration if eligible. Iglesias has three years and 154 days of service time, so his new contract essentially covers his arbitration-eligible years.