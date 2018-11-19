Mariano Rivera, Roy Halladay lead newcomers on 2019 Hall of Fame ballot

The Baseball Hall of Fame has released its ballot for 2019.

The newcomers to the ballot, two of whom I presume will be first-ballot inductees, include Mariano Rivera and Roy Halladay:

Roy Halladay

Todd Helton

Andy Pettitte

Mariano Rivera

Rick Ankiel

Jason Bay

Lance Berkman

Freddy Garcia

Jon Garland

Travis Hafner

Ted Lilly

Derek Lowe

Darren Oliver

Roy Oswalt

Juan Pierre

Placido Polanco

Miguel Tejada

Vernon Wells

Kevin Youkilis

Michael Young

Given his PED associations — and the writers’ curious soft touch about them when it comes to him vs. other players who got caught up in that stuff — Pettite will be an interesting case which we will, without question, be talking about more between now and the end of January. There will be more than mere novelty votes thrown at Helton, Berkman, Tejada, Youkilis and Young, but I don’t suspect they’ll make it or even come particularly close. Everyone else will either be one-and-done or receive negligible or even non-existent support.

The holdovers from last year’s ballot, with vote percentage from 2018:

Edgar Martinez (70.4%)

Mike Mussina (63.5%)

Roger Clemens (57.3%)

Barry Bonds (56.4%)

Curt Schilling (51.2%)

Omar Vizquel (37.0%)

Larry Walker (34.1%)

Fred McGriff (23.2%)

Manny Ramirez (22.0%)

Jeff Kent (14.5%)

Gary Sheffield (11.1%)

Billy Wagner (11.1%)

Scott Rolen (10.2%)

Sammy Sosa (7.8%)

Andruw Jones (7.3%)

This is Edgar Martinez’s last year on the ballot. He’s so close to the 75% threshold that one hopes — and suspects — that he’ll get over the line in 2019, especially given that four guys were cleared off the ballot last year. It should be a move-ahead year for Mike Mussina too, who has suffered from criminally low support given his numbers and the era in which they came. That Jack Morris is now in should further strengthen his case given that he was a far, far better pitcher than Morris.

The rest of the candidates all either have long-discussed PED-associations that should prevent them from getting the required support, were too far out in vote totals last year to expect them to spring to 75% support in a single ballot or are Curt Schilling, who basically everyone hates.

Results of the voting will be revealed on January 22nd and, of course, we’ll be talking at length about this year’s ballot over the next two months. At the outset, though, I’ll go with a gut prediction: Rivera, Halladay, Martinez and Mussina will be inducted.

Your predictions start now.

Follow @craigcalcaterra