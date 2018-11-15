Blake Snell to undergo drug test after winning AL Cy Young Award

On Wednesday evening, Rays starter Blake Snell was named the winner of the American League Cy Young Award. The Mets’ Jacob deGrom won the honor in the National League.

Snell, 25, had an outstanding season, but it didn’t come out of nowhere. He was a consensus top-20 prospect leading into the 2016 season and pitched reasonably well in his first two seasons in the majors. In 2018, he went 21-5 with a 1.89 ERA and a 221/64 K/BB ratio in 180 2/3 innings. Snell’s 21 wins led all of baseball and his 1.89 ERA led the AL.

Coincidentally, Snell was randomly selected to be drug-tested on Friday, he said on Thursday afternoon:

So just got informed I’m being drug tested tomorrow 😂 how random do we think this drug test is!?😂😂😂 — Blake Snell (@snellzilla4) November 15, 2018

Snell isn’t the first player to call into question the supposed randomness of MLB’s drug-testing program. Earlier this year, Snell’s former teammate, outfielder Carlos Gómez, said that he doesn’t believe it’s random and, in fact, targets older players and Latin players. Brewers 1B/OF Eric Thames was repeatedly drug-tested after getting off to a blistering start in 2017. He chose to laugh at his situation and said he doesn’t believe the selection is random.

