Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Blake Snell to undergo drug test after winning AL Cy Young Award

By Bill BaerNov 15, 2018, 5:50 PM EST
10 Comments

On Wednesday evening, Rays starter Blake Snell was named the winner of the American League Cy Young Award. The Mets’ Jacob deGrom won the honor in the National League.

Snell, 25, had an outstanding season, but it didn’t come out of nowhere. He was a consensus top-20 prospect leading into the 2016 season and pitched reasonably well in his first two seasons in the majors. In 2018, he went 21-5 with a 1.89 ERA and a 221/64 K/BB ratio in 180 2/3 innings. Snell’s 21 wins led all of baseball and his 1.89 ERA led the AL.

Coincidentally, Snell was randomly selected to be drug-tested on Friday, he said on Thursday afternoon:

Snell isn’t the first player to call into question the supposed randomness of MLB’s drug-testing program. Earlier this year, Snell’s former teammate, outfielder Carlos Gómez, said that he doesn’t believe it’s random and, in fact, targets older players and Latin players. Brewers 1B/OF Eric Thames was repeatedly drug-tested after getting off to a blistering start in 2017. He chose to laugh at his situation and said he doesn’t believe the selection is random.

Report: Rangers sign Jeff Mathis to two-year deal

Denis Poroy/Getty Images
By Bill BaerNov 15, 2018, 9:47 PM EST
1 Comment

The Rangers have signed catcher Jeff Mathis to a two-year contract, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The deal is pending a physical.

Mathis turns 36 years old at the end of March and has a career .564 OPS across 14 seasons, but he is well-regarded for his defense and ability to handle a pitching staff.

The arrival of Mathis could mean the Rangers are moving on from Robinson Chirinos behind the plate, as he is now a free agent. The Rangers could go after another catcher to complement Mathis or just have Isiah Kiner-Falefa back up Mathis. Though Kiner-Falefa mostly played elsewhere, including three spots across the infield, he did rack up over 300 defensive innings behind the plate in 2018.