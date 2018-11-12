Getty Images

Yankees doing extensive due diligence on Manny Machado

By Craig CalcaterraNov 12, 2018, 12:18 PM EST
23 Comments

The Yankees began the offseason with talk of modest goals and keeping under the luxury tax threshold, but not everyone believes that they are going to sit out the big time free agents this winter. One suggestion that they might be bluffing is a report from Jayson Stark of The Athletic — referenced in Ken Rosenthal’s Monday column — that the Yankees are doing “extensive” background work on Manny Machado.

While the Yankees research almost everyone available, Stark and Rosenthal think it notable that everyone from manager Aaron Boone, to scouts to members of the front-office have been making calls. Likely to check up on Machado’s character and attitude and personality, all of which came into greater focus during the postseason when Machado was involved in some arguably dirty play and when his hustle and work ethic was brought into question.

Personally, I think that stuff was overblown a bit — anything that occurs during the postseason tends to get a spotlight put on it — but you can’t fault anyone for double or triple checking given that Machado is going to represent a substantial financial investment.

Assuming he passes this battery of tests the baseball merits for Machado make all kinds of sense for the Yankees, who will be without injured shortstop Didi Gregorius for a good chunk of next season and who have a huge defensive question mark at third base in Miguel Andjuar. Machado’s bat would obviously be a huge addition to the Yankees’ already potent offensive attack, but given where he plays, he’d fit in particularly well in the Bronx.

Marlins unveil what they’re putting in the space where the home run sculpture used to be

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraNov 13, 2018, 10:13 AM EST
Leave a comment

Not long after the new ownership group bought the Miami Marlins, face of the franchise Derek Jeter made it clear that he wanted the home runs sculpture beyond the outfield fence gone. In October they announced that it would, in fact, be moving out to a plaza or the parking lot or someplace you’re unlikely to ever see it because who goes to Marlins games?

Today we got a tease of what the Marlins are doing with the space the sculpture is vacating:

It was only a matter of time before that green wall went away. There are a lot of things I like about the overall aesthetic of Marlins Park, but almost all of them are because of their novelty. Jeff Loria was bad for a lot of reasons, but one of the few good things he did was eschew nostalgia and traditionalism with the ballpark. Nostalgia and traditionalism, unfortunately, is the straw that stirs baseball’s drink, so any “weird” colors or flourishes were gonna be beat out of that place as the years went on. It was inevitable.

As for the “three-tier social space,” here’s hoping that tickets for it are cheap or the Marlins start winning ballgames soon, because the Marlins can’t really fill their existing spectator spaces now.