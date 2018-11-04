Bryce Harper
Report: The Yankees are out on Bryce Harper

By Ashley VarelaNov 4, 2018, 12:56 PM EST
The Yankees are primed to make a splash in the free agent market this offseason, but it’s not yet clear exactly where they’ll be focusing their efforts. A recent report from Steve Phillips of MLB Network suggests that the club “will not be in on [Bryce] Harper” in 2019, but will instead attempt to court fellow free agent Manny Machado.

While the Yankees certainly have the resources to pursue the kind of record-breaking contract Harper is expected to secure, they’re not hurting for outfielders at present. The team declined a $12.5 million club option on veteran outfielder Brett Gardner last Wednesday and re-signed him to a $7.5 million contract that will keep him in the Bronx throughout the 2019 season. With Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, and Aaron Hicks expected to comprise the Yankees’ starting outfield trio next year, it seems unlikely that they’ll choose to devote significant resources to another top-tier outfielder when they have more pressing issues to address — for instance, adding rotation depth and stabilizing their infield. Then again, it’s not as if Gardner’s recent .236-average, 2.5-fWAR performance is standing in the way of them making a run at one of the best players in baseball, either.

As for Machado, Phillips’ report appears to contradict that of SNY’s Andy Martino, who alleged that the Yankees were feeling “lukewarm” toward the infielder following his head-scratching antics during the postseason. As Bill pointed out last week, however, teams have a vested interest in lowering Machado’s asking price, and no one team is expected to abandon their pursuit of the All-Star slugger simply because he exhibited poor temperament and questionable on-field antics this fall.

Mookie Betts, Nolan Arenado among 2018 Gold Glove Award winners

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Bill BaerNov 4, 2018, 9:54 PM EST
The finalists for the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards were announced two weeks ago. The winners were announced tonight on ESPN. Here they are.

American League

C: Salvador Pérez (Royals), fifth career Gold Glove
1B: Matt Olson (Athletics), first career Gold Glove
2B: Ian Kinsler (Red Sox), second career Gold Glove
3B: Matt Chapman (Athletics), first career Gold Glove
SS: Andrelton Simmons (Angels), fourth career Gold Glove
LF: Alex Gordon (Royals), sixth career Gold Glove
CF: Jackie Bradley, Jr. (Red Sox), first career Gold Glove
RF: Mookie Betts (Red Sox), third career Gold Glove
P: Dallas Keuchel (Astros), fourth career Gold Glove

Both Athletics corner infielders named Matt won Gold Gloves. Pérez resumes dominance over the catching position, having won it four straight years before Martín Maldonado interrupted him last year.

Notable snubs in the AL include Mike Trout, Alex Bregman, and Francisco Lindor.

National League

C: Yadier Molina (Cardinals), ninth career Gold Glove award
1B: Tie! Anthony Rizzo (Cubs), second career Gold Glove; Freddie Freeman (Braves), first career Gold Glove
2B: DJ LeMahieu (Rockies), third career Gold Glove
3B: Nolan Arenado (Rockies), sixth career Gold Glove
SS: Nick Ahmed (Diamondbacks), first career Gold Glove
LF: Corey Dickerson (Pirates), first career Gold Glove
CF: Ender Inciarte (Braves), third career Gold Glove
RF: Nick Markakis (Braves), third career Gold Glove
P: Zack Greinke (Diamondbacks), fifth career Gold Glove

Ahmed interrupts Brandon Crawford‘s run of dominance at shortstop. Crawford had won in each of the last three years. Arendo has now won Gold Gloves in each of the last six years. Rizzo and Freeman tied at first base. It’s the first NL Gold Glove tie since 2007 when Aaron Rowand and Jeff Francoeur tied in the outfield. The last AL tie was in 2012 when Jeremy Hellickson and Jake Peavy tied at pitcher. Markakis wins his first Gold Glove since 2014, interrupting Jason Heyward‘s hold on the position. Heyward had won in each of the last four years and in five of the last six. Molina won his ninth career Gold Glove, leaving him one shy of tying Johnny Bench for the most all-time among catchers. Greinke wins his fifth in a row.

Some snubs in the NL include the aforementioned Crawford and Heyward, as well as Lorenzo Cain, Kolten Wong, and Javier Báez.