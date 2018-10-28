Red Sox, clearly the better team, win the World Series in five games over Dodgers

By Bill BaerOct 28, 2018, 11:18 PM EDT
A quartet of homers from Steve Pearce (two), Mookie Betts, and J.D. Martinez provided more than enough offense as the Red Sox defeated the Dodgers 5-1 on Sunday night in Game 5 of the World Series, winning the organization’s first championship since 2013 and their ninth overall. Pearce, coming off a tremendous Game 4 performance, hit a two-run shot in the first inning to open the scoring. Mookie Betts, who had been ice cold throughout the playoffs, drilled a solo blast in the sixth. J.D. Martinez clobbered a solo homer to dead-center off of Kershaw to begin the seventh. Pearce added another solo shot off of Pedro Báez in the eighth, padding the lead to four runs.

David Price, not Chris Sale, opposed Clayton Kershaw to start Game 5, a matchup of starters with perceived troubled postseason issues. Price, after struggling in his first two starts of the postseason, threw quite well in his last two starts and even got two outs in relief in the 18-inning Game 3 classic. Kershaw has had two terrific starts this postseason and two subpar outings.

Price outdueled Kershaw on Sunday, pitching seven-plus strong innings, yielding a lone run on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts on 83 pitches. The lone run came in the bottom of the first when David Freese hit a solo homer to right-center field on a first-pitch fastball. Kershaw, meanwhile, surrendered the four runs on seven hits with no walks and five strikeouts on 92 pitches.

Price issued a walk to Chris Taylor to begin the eighth inning, ending his night. Joe Kelly entered, promptly striking out the side, sending Matt Kemp, Joc Pederson, and Cody Bellinger back to the dugout unhappy.

In the ninth, Chris Sale — not Craig Kimbrel, notably — took the mound to close out the game. The strikeouts continued as Sale got Justin Turner to chase at a slider in the dirt. After falling behind 3-1 to Enrique Hernández, Sale fought back and got him to chase at a 3-2 slider for the second out. Fittingly, Manny Machado represented the final out of the Dodgers’ season. Sale threw a 1-2 slider that Machado whiffed at, clinching the World Series for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox, winners of 108 games during the regular season, appeared throughout the World Series to be the clearly better team in all facets of the game. This isn’t to say the Red Sox made zero mistakes, but their ability to execute fundamentally was a level above the Dodgers and it is what allowed them to close out the series in a rather tidy five games.

Early in the series, I highlighted Boston’s ability to come through with runners in scoring position, particularly with two outs. That was obviously not the deciding factor in Game 3’s 18-inning, knock-down, drag-out affair. What became the factor in Games 4 and 5 was Boston’s power potential as well as execution in RISP situations. The Dodgers’ bullpen was ambushed in Game 4 to the tune of eight runs in the seventh, eighth, and ninth as the Red Sox hit a pair of doubles and a pair of homers, which helped make four walks and three singles more impactful. All four of the runs the Red Sox scored in Game 5 came home by way of the homer.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora seemed to push all the right buttons compared to his counterpart in the Dodger dugout, Dave Roberts. Critics will have plenty of fodder for playing Monday morning quarterback with Roberts, whether it was relying too heavily on a clearly ineffective Ryan Madson, not leaning heavily enough on Max Muncy, taking out Rich Hill too early in Game 4, or leaving Clayton Kershaw in too long in Game 5. The biggest gripe critics will have of Cora is that he called on Kimbrel a bit too often. Kimbrel gave up a hit and a walk in Game 3 and served up a two-run homer in the ninth inning of Game 4, but the Red Sox thankfully had built up a substantial lead.

Across the five games in the World Series, the Red Sox offense cobbled together a .222/.303/.386 triple-slash line in the World Series while the Dodgers hit .180/.249/.302. Boston’s line is better, but not substantially better to warrant outscoring the other side by 12 runs over five games. It all came down to executing when it mattered most. Let’s not forget that to even get to the World Series, the Red Sox had to dispatch of two 100-win teams in the Yankees (100) and Astros (103). At no point in the playoffs were the Red Sox in danger of being eliminated from a series. It was a remarkable season from start to finish for the Red Sox as baseball’s best team emerged with the trophy.

Cora-nation! Rookie manager leads Red Sox to championship

Associated PressOct 29, 2018, 12:34 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hard to believe now, all these wins later, but the Alex Cora Era in Boston began with a loss. A brutal one, in fact.

Opening day at Tropicana Field in late March, none of his late moves worked out as the bullpen blew a big lead in a 6-4 setback.

No fan in New England would admit it now — still, chances are some had already started to wonder whether he was the right guy for the Red Sox.

“It’s baseball,” Cora reassured that afternoon. “We know it’s going to happen. … I guess get it out of the way right away.”

Yep, guess so.

A calming presence in a boiling sports cauldron, Cora capped off one of the greatest runs by a first-year skipper in leading Boston to the World Series championship.

His Cora-nation came Sunday night, when the Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5.

The victory set off celebrations all over.

While throngs of Red Sox fans chanted “Cor-a! Cor-a!” from the seats and so many more reveled across the country, all of Puerto Rico certainly cheered its native son from Caguas.

Cora became the first manager from the island to guide a team to a championship. It came more than a year after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico — when Cora negotiated his contract last October, he asked the Red Sox to help his people with relief efforts, and the team eagerly pitched in.

Moments after hoisting the championship trophy, Cora made one more request.

“Next thing I’m going to ask ownership is if we can take the trophy to my island,” he said. “That would be great.”

Cora again turned Dodger Stadium into his personal party room. A year ago, he celebrated at the park as Houston’s bench coach after the Astros beat Los Angeles in Game 7. This time, he was front and center when Boston hoisted the shiny gold trophy.

Cora became the fifth manager to win the crown in his first season, joining Bob Brenly (Arizona, 2001), Ralph Houk (Yankees, 1961), Eddie Dyer (Cardinals, 1946) and Bucky Harris (Washington Senators, 1924).

Called A.C. by his players, Cora has an unassuming presence. He often wears a gray hoodie in the dugout and doesn’t raise his voice — except to yell at umpires.

Shouting at his own team?

“No, no, I don’t,” he said before Game 5. “I talk to them and I try to stay in tune with them. If I have something to tell them, I just sit with them. Very casual. Very casual.”

“I try to do it that way. It feels right. It feels right,” he said. “I never had a manager that was like rah, rah, screaming at guys. They always had good conversations, and I learned from them and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

His dugout demeanor is boosted by a combination of analytical aptitude and people approach.

“Coralytics” is what it’s called by his agent, Scott Boras.

Cora was hired after John Farrell, who led the Red Sox to the 2013 title, was fired following two straight early exits in the AL playoffs.

“Alex was the manager that fit for us. He was really good in so many ways,” Red Sox President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said before Game 5. “He knew Boston. I think he excels in dealing with the media, which in Boston is a bigger job than some other places. It can be cumbersome for a lot of people, and I’m not saying it’s not for him at times, but it’s part of the process and he handles it easily.”

Cora was chosen over about a half-dozen candidates that included former managers Brad Ausmus and Ron Gardenhire.

“It was a clear-cut choice that he was our guy,” Dombrowski said.

After the opening loss, Boston won 17 of its next 18 games and was on its way.

Cora steered the Red Sox to a team-record 108 wins in the regular season, then Boston topped the 100-win Yankees and Astros in the playoffs. Along the way, it seemed Cora could do no wrong.

Brock Holt it for the first postseason cycle when Cora gave him his only start of the Division Series against New York. Cora masterfully managed a bullpen that many questioned before October, then avoided burning it out by leaning on hard-throwing starter Nathan Eovaldi in key spots. And Cora helped coax a breakout postseason from World Series Game 5 winner David Price.

“A.C. told us from the first day in spring training we could do it,” AL MVP favorite Mookie Betts said. “We believed in ourselves, we believed in him and we went out and executed.”

The clinching win at Houston came on the day Cora turned 43, and his players sang happy birthday to him in the clubhouse.

“More than anything, he’s just brought consistency,” ace Chris Sale recently said. “He’s the same guy in the first inning as he is in the ninth inning of a 10-1 ballgame or 3-3 ballgame. I think that’s the overall thing as players that we take from him.

“Ninth inning, bases loaded, one out of a one-run ballgame, and he’s sitting there eating seeds, doing the same thing as a 10-1 ballgame in the fourth inning. And I think that goes very well with us as players, when if he’s not panicking, why should we?” Sale said.

Cora grew up playing ball with his older brother, Joey, a former big league infielder. Alex spent 14 years in the majors, batting .243 as an infielder with six teams.

He got to the plate one time in Boston’s sweep of the 2007 World Series, putting down a sacrifice bunt for a team led by David Ortiz, Dustin Pedroia and Manny Ramirez.

“Offensively, we did a lot of good things. And then the bench, it was amazing, they had the best utility guy in the bigs in 2007,” Cora said with a playful grin Sunday. “That guy was great.”

With the season over, Cora can enjoy spending more time with his twin 15-month-old boys. Free from any criticism that comes with such a high-pressure job, too, although he doesn’t stress over it.

“I really don’t care if they second-guess me. I prepare. We prepare as a group, and you make decisions,” he said after Game 1. “And honestly when I’m done here, I shower, I get in that car, I might get a text and say, “Go to the pharmacy and get some diapers for the kids.”

