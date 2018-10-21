Chris Sale
Chris Sale not hospitalized because of belly button ring infection

By Ashley VarelaOct 21, 2018, 12:38 PM EDT
Amid the hubbub of Saturday’s Game 7 finale between the Dodgers and Brewers, there was some confusion over a statement Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale made to the press. Sale was temporarily hospitalized last week with a stomach ailment and later told reporters it was due to a rash he had contracted from a belly button ring.

Per MLB.com’s Ian Browne:

I had irritation from a belly button ring, just constantly taking it in and out, causing irritation and got a rash down there. Had to take care of that. Doctors and nurses over at MGH were awesome. Things happen, you handle them and keep moving forward.

While Sale’s deadpan delivery fooled a few, whatever stomach bug he was actually dealing with has since been cleared up. He tossed a bullpen on Saturday and has been authorized to return to the mound in advance of the World Series opener on Tuesday. The lefty is 2-1 in three postseason appearances this fall and has allowed four runs, six hits, and 14 strikeouts across 10 1/3 innings so far. His last start in Game 1 of the ALCS was capped at just four innings as he issued two runs, four walks, and five strikeouts during the Red Sox’ 7-2 loss to the Astros.

Manager Alex Cora is expected to announce the remaining rotation matchups on Monday. The Dodgers have yet to formally name a starter for Game 1 of the series.

Angels name Brad Ausmus new manager

Brad Ausmus
By Ashley VarelaOct 21, 2018, 1:20 PM EDT
Former MLB player and manager Brad Ausmus will manage the Angels in 2019, the team announced Sunday. His contract will extend through the 2021 season, though it’s not clear whether a club option exists for 2022. A formal press conference will be held on Monday at 1:00 PM PDT to introduce the new skipper.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler gave a statement following Ausmus’ hiring:

Ausmus, 49, was also considered for a managerial role with the Reds prior to their hiring of David Bell on Sunday. He’ll replace longtime manager Mike Scioscia, who finished his 19th and final campaign with the club on the last day of the 2018 season.

A former catcher and three-time Gold Glove Award winner, Ausmus capped his 18-year MLB playing career in 2010. He managed the Tigers from 2014 to 2017, during which he guided the club to a 314-332 record and a postseason berth in 2014. After the Tigers declined to offer the skipper an extension in 2018, he was hired as a special assistant to the Angels’ general manager, and remained in that role for the duration of the regular season.