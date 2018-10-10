Twins reportedly interviewing David Ross for their manager opening

The Minnesota Star Tribune reports that the Twins are interested in interviewing David Ross for their managerial opening.

Ross, who has no managerial or coaching experience, has spent his two-season retirement thus far appearing on Dancing with the Stars, working as an analyst for ESPN and working as a special assistant in the Cubs front office. If hired he would be the latest in a long line of experience-lite managers, most of whom have not really distinguished themselves yet.

It may or may not be worth noting at this point that three of the four managers with teams still playing this postseason had either prior managing experience (A.J. Hinch) or, major league coaching experience (Alex Cora, Dave Roberts) before taking their current gig. The fourth, Craig Counsell, was, like Ross, a broadcaster and a front office special assistant before becoming a manager. He’s currently in his fourth season at the helm of the Brewers.

