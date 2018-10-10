Nationals acquire reliever Kyle Barraclough from the Marlins

The Nationals just announced that they have acquired reliever Kyle Barraclough from the Marlins in exchange for international slot money.
Barraclough posted a 4.20 ERA in 61 games and recorded ten saves for the Marlins in 2018. In his previous three seasons, however, he posted a 2.87 ERA in 166 games in a setup role while striking out 12.1 batters per nine innings. He walks a lot of guys. He’s OK for the back of someone’s pen, though he’s not good enough to be a closer on a contender.
The Marlins, perpetually rebuilding, are said to be interested in some of the top prospects on the international market, so the slot money will serve them well.
Brad Ziegler announced his retirement today
Ziegler, who turns 39 today, did not even pitch in the big leagues until age 28 yet managed to pitch in 11 big league seasons. He made 739 relief appearances with a 2.75 ERA and 105 saves in those seasons, pitching for the Diamondbacks, Athletics, Marlins and Red Sox. While his 2018 season was, by many measures, one of his worst as a big leaguer, it’s not like he couldn’t have carried on if he wanted to: he led the majors in appearances pitching in 82 games. If he wanted to pitch in 2019, I have no doubt he’d have found work.
As it is, however, he’s hanging them up. He released a lengthy statement about that decision a few minutes ago: