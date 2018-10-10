Nationals acquire reliever Kyle Barraclough from the Marlins

The Nationals just announced that they have acquired reliever Kyle Barraclough from the Marlins in exchange for international slot money.

Barraclough posted a 4.20 ERA in 61 games and recorded ten saves for the Marlins in 2018. In his previous three seasons, however, he posted a 2.87 ERA in 166 games in a setup role while striking out 12.1 batters per nine innings. He walks a lot of guys. He’s OK for the back of someone’s pen, though he’s not good enough to be a closer on a contender.

The Marlins, perpetually rebuilding, are said to be interested in some of the top prospects on the international market, so the slot money will serve them well.

