Craig Kimbrel was nearly hit with a beer can as he left the bullpen last night

Craig Kimbrel dodged bullets last night as he, just barely, closed out the Red Sox’ ALDS victory over the Yankees in New York. Before he did that, however, he had to dodge a beer can, hurled by a fan in the stands.
The fan threw the beer can toward Kimbrel just as he was heading out of the bullpen toward the field. As you can see based on how the thing lands, it appears to be close to full too, which could’ve done some serious damage if it had actually hit the Red Sox closer:
This is not the first Yankees fan who decided that beer was a weapon in the past week or so. I don’t think that Kimbrel is about to go out for drinks and dancing with that guy, however.
What in the heck is wrong with people? My god.
The Minnesota Star Tribune reports that the Twins are interested in interviewing David Ross for their managerial opening.
Ross, who has no managerial or coaching experience, has spent his two-season retirement thus far appearing on Dancing with the Stars, working as an analyst for ESPN and working as a special assistant in the Cubs front office. If hired he would be the latest in a long line of experience-lite managers, most of whom have not really distinguished themselves yet.
It may or may not be worth noting at this point that three of the four managers with teams still playing this postseason had either prior managing experience (A.J. Hinch) or, major league coaching experience (Alex Cora, Dave Roberts) before taking their current gig. The fourth, Craig Counsell, was, like Ross, a broadcaster and a front office special assistant before becoming a manager. He’s currently in his fourth season at the helm of the Brewers.