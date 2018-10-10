Craig Kimbrel was nearly hit with a beer can as he left the bullpen last night

Craig Kimbrel dodged bullets last night as he, just barely, closed out the Red Sox’ ALDS victory over the Yankees in New York. Before he did that, however, he had to dodge a beer can, hurled by a fan in the stands.

The fan threw the beer can toward Kimbrel just as he was heading out of the bullpen toward the field. As you can see based on how the thing lands, it appears to be close to full too, which could’ve done some serious damage if it had actually hit the Red Sox closer:

Craig Kimbrel was coming in for the save in game 4 of the ALDS and when he was coming out of the bullpen, a Yankee fan threw a beer that almost hit him. This is so disrespectful 😳pic.twitter.com/E7jdlYO6a6 — Baseball King™ (@BasebaIlKing) October 10, 2018

This is not the first Yankees fan who decided that beer was a weapon in the past week or so. I don’t think that Kimbrel is about to go out for drinks and dancing with that guy, however.

What in the heck is wrong with people? My god.

