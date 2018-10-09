Associated Press

Yankees face elimination at home tonight

By Craig CalcaterraOct 9, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
1 Comment

Aaron Boone managed last night’s game like it was some random night in June. He had better manage with a bit more urgency tonight because, for the Yankees, it’s win or stay home.

The Red Sox have a bit more margin for error. A win tonight and they reach the ALCS for the first time since 2013, which they won and followed up with their last World Series title. A loss and, hey, they get Game 5 Thursday night at Fenway Park. They obviously want to take care of business here. Both because advancing is the point but also because, if you’re the Red Sox, the post-loss recriminations for an ugly postseason in the Yankee Universe will be hilariously entertaining.

All of that said, I’ve seen some clever wags portray tonight’s contest as a lost cause, all but guaranteeing a Red Sox victory and the end of the Yankees season. I’m not gonna sit here and say the Yankees are in great shape — They were utterly humiliated last night and Boone’s bullpen mismanagement will have at least some carry-over effects tonight — but if we’ve learned anything in watching the Yankees and Red Sox in the postseason over the years it’s that what happens one day has little bearing on what happens the next and no one, ever, is out of it until they are actually out of it.

Tonight’s matchup:

Red Sox vs. Yankees
Ballpark: Yankee Stadium
Time: 8:07 PM Eastern
TV: TBS
Pitchers: Rick Porcello vs. CC Sabathia
Breakdown:

Porcello was originally lined up to start Game 3, but he pitched an inning of relief in Game 1 and the decision was made to push him back a day. That worked out just fine for the Sox — Nate Eovaldi was fantastic last night — and now Porcello is good to go here, his Game 1 performance serving like a glorified bullpen session.

Porcello was 2-0 with a 2.31 earned run average in four starts against the Yankees in 2018, including an outstanding outing on August 3 in which he allowed one run on one hit and struck out nine, needing only 86 pitches to do it, in a complete game victory. Notably absent that day were Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez, each of whom were on the disabled list. Also: that game took two hours and fifteen minutes. Don’t expect the same tonight.

For the Yankees it’s all on CC Sabathia’s shoulders. The big man does not go deep into game like he used to, but since he has not pitched since September 27, he should have a bit more stamina. Not that Boone, after last night’s debacle, is likely to keep Sabathia in for long if there’s even a hint of trouble. If anything it would not shock me to see Boone overcorrect and have too quick a hook on Sabathia tonight.

When Sabathia is pulled, it’ll be in favor of a mostly-rested Yankees pen. At least a mostly-rested good part of the Yankees pen. Chad Green was inserted too late last night but he went an inning and two-thirds, throwing 29 pitches, so don’t expect too much from him in Game 4. The other Yankees horses, however — David Robertson, Dellin Betances, Zach Britton and Aroldis Chapman — are all fresh.

The last time Sabathia faced the Sox came on August 2. He gave up three runs early, was pulled, and the Sox went on to win in a blowout. Which, when you think about it, was pretty much what happened last night.

An omen? Or have the Yankees gotten such ugly games out of their system by now?

Did Luis Severino warm up too late for last night’s game?

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraOct 9, 2018, 6:33 AM EDT
10 Comments

Yankees starter Luis Severino lasted three-plus innings last night and, thanks to a lack of anyone picking him up when he left the game in a jam, ended up surrendering six runs on seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts. He wasn’t sharp at all, with Red Sox batters barreling him up early and often. That happens to even the best pitchers sometimes, especially against outstanding offensive teams like the Red Sox. But was something else going on last night?

TBS broadcaster Ron Darling thought so. He said that Severino was mistaken about what time the game was supposed to start — thinking it was an 8:07 start instead of a 7:40 — and warmed up too late.

During the game, TBS showed video of Severino playing catch in the outfield as pitching coach Larry Rothschild walks up to him to tell him something. Severino was later shown first taking the bullpen mound at 7:32, only eight minutes before game time and, as it turned out, ten minutes before he threw the game’s first pitch. Darling made a point to say that Severino’s warmup was truncated and might’ve affected him. Later YES analyst and former Yankees catcher John Flaherty agreed, saying “There is no way you can go on a big league bullpen mound eight minutes before the scheduled first pitch and expect to be ready.”

Severino, however, took strong issue with Darling’s suggestion that the warmup was rushed, claiming that he always goes out to the outfield to throw 20 minutes before a game and then takes the bullpen mound “ten, eight minutes” before a game:

“If my pitching coach said it, you could believe it. Whatever [Darling] said, he’s not always in my bullpen; how would he know what time I go out? I came out 20 minutes before the game like I usually do. I don’t know why he would say that . . . I always go into the bullpen 10, eight minutes before the game. I warm up quick, so that’s always my plan.”

Rothschild later had Severino’s back on that, saying that there was no doubt that he knew when the game was to start, having told Severino the start time in the clubhouse well before talking to him on the field. Both he and manager Aaron Boone also made a point to say that whatever struggles Severino had, it was not because of his pregame routine. He was just off.

Still, Rothschild and Boone were not totally unequivocal on the matter. Rothschild:

“I think that’s a little bit blown out of proportion. In the playoffs, the routine is always [different] because of introductions and everything. He does a lot inside and he comes out a little bit later than most starters.”

Boone:

“I’m not saying — I’m saying he had his — he had plenty of warmup,” Boone said. “He had what he intended to go down there and get done, and Larry said he was able to get through his normal routine, where he faces a couple hitters and everything. So it wasn’t an issue.”

At this point I suppose it’s academic, as the shellacking is now in the rear-view mirror.

To the extent it remains a controversy today, however, I’d say that, on the one hand, you can believe Severino if/when he says that he had his totally normal routine, assuming nothing else comes out to rebut that, because we really don’t know better than he does.

On the other hand, however, if, as Rothschild and Boone obliquely imply, he did have a shorter than normal routine, don’t buy the “but it didn’t matter” narrative, because I have never, ever heard a starting pitcher claim that his pregame routine was not important.  Quite to the contrary, actually. Most of these guys regiment their start days from the time they wake up until first pitch. A rushed warmup session would catastrophic for some of these guys.

Is Severino one of those guys? I dunno, but his night was catastrophic either way.