Ryan Pressly defended Roberto Osuna from a heckler

By Bill BaerOct 9, 2018, 10:23 PM EDT
3

TMZ reports that Roberto Osuna was heckled in the bullpen during Game 3 of the ALDS on Monday. The heckler reportedly yelling things such as, “Do you remember baseball before you committed domestic violence?”

Osuna did not respond at all to the heckler, but teammate Ryan Pressly jumped to his defense. He was seen on video responding to the heckler, saying, “Stop, stop, stop … I don’t care what you say. You can talk all the sh– you want. Just don’t bring that stuff up.”

The heckler responded, suggesting Osuna should be able to handle the criticism because he’s a professional. Pressly responded, “He’s trying to be a professional … but you’re coming over here being a d–khead, dude.” Before walking away, Pressly said to the heckler, “You’re f–king soft.”

The whole situation could have been avoided by simply ignoring the heckler. Pressly jumped into a controversial arena, one other members of the Astros probably wish they hadn’t stumbled into. Pressly’s use of “that stuff” to refer to Osuna’s domestic violence allegation is revealing. We create euphemisms to soften the blow of harsh language. The late George Carlin has a great bit on this. By euphemizing domestic violence, Pressly reveals he understands the seriousness of Osuna’s alleged offense. To then continue to defend his teammate — and, remember, Pressly has no greater access to information than anybody else, despite his proximity to Osuna — is a calculated decision and it shows that Pressly value his teammate’s comfort over social consequences for his alleged offense.

Baseball’s culture of coddling (alleged) abusers can easily be changed, but it starts with individual actors. On the spectrum with disavowal at one end and approval at the other, ignoring the heckler is right in the middle. Offering a full-throated, one-minute defense is way at the approval end. Not euphemizing domestic abuse moves the needle a little bit towards the disavowal end, and even that would have felt like a small victory. That’s how low the bar is for those involved in professional sports to stand up against domestic abuse, and yet Pressly very much failed to clear it, as have many other members of the Astros organization in recent months.

(Tip of the cap to Jack Baer of Yahoo Sports. No relation.)

Red Sox survive tense ninth inning to defeat Yankees 4-3, punch ticket to ALCS

By Bill BaerOct 9, 2018, 11:36 PM EDT
Leave a

The ALCS is set: the Red Sox will do battle with the Astros. The Red Sox earned that right on Tuesday night when they eliminated the Yankees with a 4-1 victory in Game 4 of the ALDS.

After two scoreless frames, the Red Sox offense jumped on starter CC Sabathia in the third inning, utilizing a hit batter, two singles, and a double to plate three runs. Christian Vásquez tacked on a solo home run in the fourth inning off of Zach Britton to push the lead to 4-0.

Red Sox starter Rick Porcello was humming along. He didn’t yield until the fifth inning, when a Gary Sánchez ground-rule double, a Gleyber Torres single, and a Brett Gardner sacrifice fly gave the Yankees their first run. It would prove to be their only run.

Manager Alex Cora dug into the bullpen beginning in the sixth, calling on Matt Barnes. He tossed a 1-2-3 inning, then gave way to Ryan Brasier for the seventh. Brasier, too, went 1-2-3. The eighth belonged to Chris Sale. Sale — yep, 1-2-3. That bridged the gap to Craig Kimbrel in the ninth. Dominant closer, three-run lead, what could go wrong?

Kimbrel got into immediate trouble, issuing a four-pitch leadoff walk to Aaron Judge followed by a Didi Gregorius single. Kimbrel bounced back by striking out Giancarlo Stanton, but then walked Luke Voit to load the bases. Kimbrel followed that up by hitting Neil Walker with a wayward curve to force in a run, making the score 4-2. Sánchez worked a full count, then lifted a fly ball to deep left field that brought Gregorius home. Mercifully, Kimbrel ended the game by getting Torres to ground out to third base, which became a bang-bang play at first base. Torres was ruled out and the call was upheld on replay review.

The Red Sox are back in the ALCS for the first time since 2013, when they won the World Series in six games over the Cardinals. The Yankees fail to reach the ALCS after falling just shy of reaching the World Series last year.

The ALCS will begin on Saturday in Boston. The NLCS, between the Brewers and Dodgers, begins on Friday, so we have two days of no baseball. We’ll have to rely on each other in this trying time.