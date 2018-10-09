Getty Images

Padres fire hitting coach Matt Stairs

By Craig CalcaterraOct 9, 2018, 2:27 PM EDT
7 Comments

The Padres are firing hitting coach Matt Stairs and infield coach Josh Johnson.

In 2018 the Padres were 13th in the National League in runs scored, 13th in slugging, 13th in OPS, 12th in OPS+ and dead last in on-base percentage.

That’s not good, but it’s also worth noting that Stairs was the ninth hitting coach the perpetually-punchless Padres have had in the 15 seasons they’ve played in Petco Park. Hitting coaches are often the fall guy when a team doesn’t perform offensively, but at some point — and I’d say after hitting coach seven or eight maybe — perhaps someone should acknowledge that the club (a) plays in a challenging hitter’s environment; and (b) has not always had great offensive talent and that, maybe, it’s not the hitting coach’s fault.

Beyond stairs and Johnson, it appears that the Padres coaching staff will remain intact.

Adrian Gonzalez plans to play next season

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraOct 9, 2018, 3:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The New York Mets released Adrian Gonzalez on June 10, after he completed a 54-game tenure with a batting line of .237/.299/.373 and only six homers. No one else showed interest in the five-time All-Star after the Mets cast him off and, as such, one might feel comfortable saying that his playing days were over.

One person disagrees, and that person is Adrian Gonzalez, who told MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM that he’s preparing to play next season:

It’s hard to imagine that, in an era in which youth rules, anyone is going to offer a major league contract to the soon-to-be-37-year-old Gonzalez this offseason. A minor league deal with a spring training invite perhaps, but he’ll have to fight for a job if he’s to get one.

For his career Gonzalez has a line of .287/.358/.485 with 317 homers in 15 seasons.