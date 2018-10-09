Mario Impemba and Rod Allen won’t return as Tigers’ broadcasters

Last month, Fox Sports Detroit broadcasters Mario Impemba and Rod Allen got into a physical altercation. The two had a disagreement over a chair in the broadcast booth. Impemba left the booth and Allen went after him, choking him from behind.
Both Impemba and Allen were flown home separately after the incident and neither was allowed to return to the broadcast booth for the remainder of the regular season. We have now learned, per Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press, that Fox Sports Detroit will not bring them back next year.
Impemba had been calling Tigers games as the play-by-play man since 2002. Allen served as the color commentator since 2003.
Matt Shepard and Kirk Gibson got the call-up, so to speak, when Impemba and Allen were eschewed and figure to be the favorites to handle the post next season.
Update (9:21 PM ET): It’s now 4-0 as Christian Vásquez was able to sneak a solo home run over the fence in right field off of Zach Britton in the top of the fourth inning.
*
The Red Sox got to CC Sabathia in the third inning of Tuesday night’s ALDS Game 4 in the Bronx. After Sabathia held the Sox scoreless in the first two frames, he led off frame number three by hitting Andrew Benintendi with a pitch (unintentionally). Steve Pearce followed up with a single to move Benintendi to third, who promptly scored on a J.D. Martinez sacrifice fly.
Given the circumstances, Yankees manager Aaron Boone probably should’ve had a reliever warming up after Sabathia hit Benintendi and certainly after Pearce singled. But no one stirred. Sabathia got Xander Bogaerts to ground out, bringing up Ian Kinsler. Sabathia uncorked a wild pitch, allowing Pearce to move to third. Kinsler then doubled to left field, plating Pearce to make the score 2-0. Eduardo Núñez brought Kinsler home with a single to left field to push the lead to three runs. Sabathia finally got out of the inning by inducing a ground out from Jackie Bradley, Jr.
Sabathia is certainly done after three innings, but he probably should’ve been done a lot sooner than that. Boone made some questionable decisions in Game 3 and his decision not to have a reliever warm up in the third inning of Game 4 will certainly be a hot topic of conversation, especially if the Yankees end up getting eliminated tonight.