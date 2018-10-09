Aníbal Sánchez wants to pitch for at least a couple more seasons

After the Twins released pitcher Aníbal Sánchez in mid-March, there was some thought that the veteran right-hander could call it quits. Instead, Sánchez signed a minor league contract with the Braves. He ended up opening the season as the No. 5 starter in the Braves’ rotation, but proved himself to be much more than just a No. 5 starter.
Sánchez, 34, made 24 starts and one relief appearance, going 7-6 with a 2.83 ERA and a 135/42 K/BB ratio in 136 2/3 innings. He started Game 2 of the NLDS for the Braves against the Dodgers. He gave up three runs in 4 2/3 innings, but the Braves ended up getting shut out.
Sánchez is a free agent again, so it’s natural to wonder if he plans to keep playing. He does, for at least a couple more seasons, Gabe Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Sánchez is open to returning to the Braves, helping guide an otherwise young starting rotation. On returning to the Braves, Sánchez said, “I would love to. They gave me an opportunity to be here. The club they have here, it’s amazing. I know they’re going to do a lot of good things next year. I’d love to be here again.”