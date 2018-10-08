Getty Images

Ronald Acuña’s grand slam probably shouldn’t have happened

By Craig CalcaterraOct 8, 2018, 8:40 AM EDT
Before we look forward to today’s three games’ worth of playoff action — that look ahead will be posted at 10 AM Eastern — let’s take one last look back at last night’s Braves victory over the Dodgers. Specifically, let’s look back at that Ronald Acuña grand slam without which the Braves would not have won.

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler was lost, having thrown seven balls in a row and walking one of baseball’s worst hitting pitchers in Sean Newcomb with the bases loaded. Up comes Acuña and things don’t get better. The count goes to 3-0.

Acuña was taking the next pitch all the way, obviously. In doing so, he basically stood straight up, dropped his bat and stepped out of the box before the pitch even made it to home plate. The ump called it a strike. In the moment, I called it a “gift” to Buehler, as the ball seemed a foot high.

That said, right after I tweeted that it was a “gift,” many people pointed out to me that, hey, once Acuña stood up, it expanded his strike zone and the ump was probably right to call it a strike. Either that or the ump was miffed that Acuna was stepping out so early. I don’t know about the ump’s attitude, and I still think that pitch should’ve been called a ball and Acuña should’ve been awarded first base, but either way, Acuña lived on for one more pitch. He then geared up for the 3-1 offering and put it over the fence to give Atlanta a 5-0 lead.

Without getting into a discussion of umpire fallibility, I am almost certain that if Acuña stays in his usual batting stance, a run is walked in but the grand slam doesn’t happen. If the grand slam doesn’t happen, it’s not unreasonable to say that the Dodgers win and they’re back home in Los Angeles now resting up for the NLCS while the Braves are straggling in to SunTrust Park late this morning to pick up their personal belongings and starting their offseason.

All that’s just pretty wild to me.

The sequence:

Miguel Sano arrested in the Dominican Republic after allegedly running over a police officer

By Craig CalcaterraOct 8, 2018, 10:22 AM EDT
Last night reports emerged that Twins third baseman Miguel Sano was arrested, and then released, following a hit and run accident in which he allegedly ran over a police officer outside of a club in the wee hours of Sunday morning. The incident reportedly left the police officer with a broken leg.

The police report — viewed by local news sources but not yet available publicly as far as we can tell — said that Sano was driving a white truck without license plates and was not carrying identification. Sano was released from custody after promising to meet with authorities today.

The Twins have released a statement:

“The Minnesota Twins have been made aware of a situation involving Miguel Sano recently in the Dominican Republic. The facts of the incident are not completely available right now but the club is in the process of gathering as much information as possible.”

It has been a controversy-filled year for Sano. Last December he was accused of sexual assault by a female photographer but no charges were filed and Major League Baseball subsequently declined to discipline Sano. On the baseball side of things, offseason leg surgery and then an April hamstring injury led to an out-of-shape Sano’s 2018 season being delayed and resulted in (a) the worst year of his big league career; and (b) an extended minor league assignment.

Obviously we’ll be hearing more about this latest incident in the coming days.