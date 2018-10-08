Getty Images

No charges will be filed against Miguel Sano

By Craig CalcaterraOct 8, 2018, 10:22 AM EDT
UPDATE: It turns out that the accident which led to Miguel Sano‘s arrest was not a nefarious matter after all.

A Dominican Republic national police spokesman told ESPN’s Enrique Rojas that Sano was with his wife leaving a nightclub when he was questioned by police because his vehicle did not have a license plate and he didn’t have his driver’s license on him. After the conversation, Sano began to back up his pickup truck without realizing that the police officer had not moved his motorcycle from behind him. Sano was detained by police for several hours after the accident, but the officer who was injured “declared that the accident was not intentional.”

So, much ado about something that sounded like something but turned out to be, well, not nothing, but not anything bad.

10:22 AM: Last night reports emerged that Twins third baseman Miguel Sano was arrested, and then released, following a hit and run accident in which he allegedly ran over a police officer outside of a club in the wee hours of Sunday morning. The incident reportedly left the police officer with a broken leg.

The police report — viewed by local news sources but not yet available publicly as far as we can tell — said that Sano was driving a white truck without license plates and was not carrying identification. Sano was released from custody after promising to meet with authorities today.

The Twins have released a statement:

“The Minnesota Twins have been made aware of a situation involving Miguel Sano recently in the Dominican Republic. The facts of the incident are not completely available right now but the club is in the process of gathering as much information as possible.”

It has been a controversy-filled year for Sano. Last December he was accused of sexual assault by a female photographer but no charges were filed and Major League Baseball subsequently declined to discipline Sano. On the baseball side of things, offseason leg surgery and then an April hamstring injury led to an out-of-shape Sano’s 2018 season being delayed and resulted in (a) the worst year of his big league career; and (b) an extended minor league assignment.

Obviously we’ll be hearing more about this latest incident in the coming days.

Houston knocks Trevor Bauer around in seventh to take lead

By Craig CalcaterraOct 8, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Trevor Bauer came into the game in the sixth inning, pitching in his third straight game in relief. The idea with Bauer this postseason, by the way, is to use him like Andrew Miller: a multi-inning relief ace. It’s a great theory, as he has electric stuff and can strike out guys by the boatload, theoretically putting out fires. He did well enough in the sixth inning with that, but it didn’t go so well in the seventh.

The inning led off with a Tony Kemp single. An errant pickoff throw by Bauer allowed Kemp to reach second, after which George Springer reached on an infield single to put runners on the corners. Kemp came home on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Jose Altuve that saw Springer forced out but which put Altuve on first. The game was tied at two.

The next batter up was Alex Bregman who grounded back to Bauer, who sought to turn a double play. His throw to Francisco Lindor at second was wide of the bag, preventing Lindor from getting the out at second. Lindor’s relay throw to first was late too, so two runners were on with only one out. Then Bauer walked Yuli Gurriel to load the bases. Bauer, by this point, was visibly angry and rattled. As you might be too if you had two throwing errors in the inning.

Marwin Gonzalez came up next. After Bauer fell behind him 3-0, Gonzalez hit a 3-1 pitch down the left field line which fell in for a two-run double to make it 4-2 Houston. The pitch, by the way, was way high and outside. I have no idea how Gonzalez did anything with it, frankly, but rather than a bases-loaded walk, Houston scored two. That knocked Bauer out of the game.

Andrew Miller came into the game with runners on second and third and one out to face Josh Reddick, who flied out to shallow left, failing to advance the runner at third home. Then it was Carlos Correa‘s turn: he walked to load the bases for Houston once again.

That brought up Tyler White, pinch hitting for Brian McCann, which in turn caused Terry Francona to go to the pen to call in Cody Allen. Allen struck out White, leaving the bases loaded.

We enter the seventh inning stretch with Houston up 4-2, nine outs away from moving on to the ALCS.