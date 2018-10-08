Getty Images

Miguel Sano arrested in the Dominican Republic after allegedly running over a police officer

By Craig CalcaterraOct 8, 2018, 10:22 AM EDT
Last night reports emerged that Twins third baseman Miguel Sano was arrested, and then released, following a hit and run accident in which he allegedly ran over a police officer outside of a club in the wee hours of Sunday morning. The incident reportedly left the police officer with a broken leg.

The police report — viewed by local news sources but not yet available publicly as far as we can tell — said that Sano was driving a white truck without license plates and was not carrying identification. Sano was released from custody after promising to meet with authorities today.

The Twins have released a statement:

“The Minnesota Twins have been made aware of a situation involving Miguel Sano recently in the Dominican Republic. The facts of the incident are not completely available right now but the club is in the process of gathering as much information as possible.”

It has been a controversy-filled year for Sano. Last December he was accused of sexual assault by a female photographer but no charges were filed and Major League Baseball subsequently declined to discipline Sano. On the baseball side of things, offseason leg surgery and then an April hamstring injury led to an out-of-shape Sano’s 2018 season being delayed and resulted in (a) the worst year of his big league career; and (b) an extended minor league assignment.

Obviously we’ll be hearing more about this latest incident in the coming days.

Astros, Indians lineups for ALDS Game 3

By Craig CalcaterraOct 8, 2018, 11:06 AM EDT
The Indians shake things up a bit for Game 3. Partially because the Astros have a sinkerballing lefty, as opposed to a fireballing righty, on the mound. Partially because they’re in a rut and their backs are up against the wall and all of that stuff.

So: Yonder Alonso is not in the Indians’ lineup for Game 3, nor is Melky Cabrera. Edwin Encarnacion will cover first base and Yandy Diaz will take his spot as the DH. Meanwhile, Brandon Guyer will be in right field in place of the Melk Man.

The Astros give us Tony Kemp as a DH and Brian McCann behind the plate. The top of the lineup, which has beaten the Indians to a pulp thus far, remains more or less unchanged, save a bit of shuffling of where Carlos Correa and Josh Reddick will appear.

Your lineups:

Astros

1. George Springer (R) CF
2. Jose Altuve (R) 2B
3. Alex Bregman (R) 3B
4. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B
5. Marwin Gonzalez (S) LF
6. Josh Reddick (L) RF
7. Carlos Correa (R) SS
8. Brian McCann (L) C
9. Tony Kemp (L) DH

Indians

1. Francisco Lindor (S) SS
2. Michael Brantley (L) LF
3. Jose Ramirez (S) 2B
4. Edwin Encarnacion (R) 1B
5. Josh Donaldson (R) 3B
6. Yandy Diaz (R) DH
7. Brandon Guyer (R) RF
8. Yan Gomes (R) C
9. Jason Kipnis (L) CF